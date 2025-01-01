Hemper Das Boot XL Bong | 10” Clear Glass Bong-Shaped Water Pipe 🍻

Get ready to raise a glass… or a bong! The Hemper Das Boot XL Bong is a novelty showstopper shaped like a clear glass beer boot—a must-have for party lovers and fun-seekers. Whether you're looking to elevate your smoking sessions or impress your guests, this bong brings the best of function and flair together.



🍻 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Unique Boot-Shaped Design – Looks just like a beer boot, making it an awesome conversation piece! 🍺💨

✔️ Diffused Downstem Percolator – Provides smooth, filtered hits for an effortless experience 🌀✨.

✔️ Thick & Durable Glass – 5mm borosilicate glass ensures long-lasting use and resilience 🔥.

✔️ Party Essential – Perfect for group sessions, celebrations, and novelty collectors 🎉.

✔️ Themed Badge Decals – Fun brewery-style designs to complete the boot aesthetic 🍻.

✔️ Versatile Use – Fill the base with your favorite drink to enhance the flavor and experience 🍹.



📏 Specs & Dimensions

🔹 Height: 10”

🔹 Base Diameter: 4”

🔹 Glass Thickness: 5mm

🔹 Percolator: Diffused Downstem Perc for smooth filtration

🔹 Material: High-quality borosilicate glass

🔹 Color: Clear with beer-themed badge decals

🔹 Bowl Size: 14mm



📦 What’s Included?

✅ (1) Das Boot XL Bong 🍻

✅ (1) 14mm Beer Mug Bowl 🍺



💡 Why You’ll Love It

🎉 Perfect Party Bong – A must-have for beer lovers, social smokers, and anyone who loves unique glassware!

💨 Smooth & Flavorful Hits – The diffused downstem perc ensures a cool, satisfying inhale.

🔥 Fun Meets Functionality – Not just for laughs—this bong delivers serious performance.

🍹 Pair with Your Favorite Drink – Fill the base with beer, juice, or any flavored beverage for a next-level smoking session.

🎁 Great Gift Idea – Surprise your beer-loving or glass-collecting friends with this one-of-a-kind piece!

