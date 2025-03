Hemper Das Boot XL Bong | 10โ€ Clear Glass Bong-Shaped Water Pipe ๐Ÿป

Get ready to raise a glassโ€ฆ or a bong! The Hemper Das Boot XL Bong is a novelty showstopper shaped like a clear glass beer bootโ€”a must-have for party lovers and fun-seekers. Whether you're looking to elevate your smoking sessions or impress your guests, this bong brings the best of function and flair together.



๐Ÿป Key Features & Benefits

โœ”๏ธ Unique Boot-Shaped Design โ€“ Looks just like a beer boot, making it an awesome conversation piece! ๐Ÿบ๐Ÿ’จ

โœ”๏ธ Diffused Downstem Percolator โ€“ Provides smooth, filtered hits for an effortless experience ๐ŸŒ€โœจ.

โœ”๏ธ Thick & Durable Glass โ€“ 5mm borosilicate glass ensures long-lasting use and resilience ๐Ÿ”ฅ.

โœ”๏ธ Party Essential โ€“ Perfect for group sessions, celebrations, and novelty collectors ๐ŸŽ‰.

โœ”๏ธ Themed Badge Decals โ€“ Fun brewery-style designs to complete the boot aesthetic ๐Ÿป.

โœ”๏ธ Versatile Use โ€“ Fill the base with your favorite drink to enhance the flavor and experience ๐Ÿน.



๐Ÿ“ Specs & Dimensions

๐Ÿ”น Height: 10โ€

๐Ÿ”น Base Diameter: 4โ€

๐Ÿ”น Glass Thickness: 5mm

๐Ÿ”น Percolator: Diffused Downstem Perc for smooth filtration

๐Ÿ”น Material: High-quality borosilicate glass

๐Ÿ”น Color: Clear with beer-themed badge decals

๐Ÿ”น Bowl Size: 14mm



๐Ÿ“ฆ Whatโ€™s Included?

โœ (1) Das Boot XL Bong ๐Ÿป

โœ (1) 14mm Beer Mug Bowl ๐Ÿบ



๐Ÿ’ก Why Youโ€™ll Love It

๐ŸŽ‰ Perfect Party Bong โ€“ A must-have for beer lovers, social smokers, and anyone who loves unique glassware!

๐Ÿ’จ Smooth & Flavorful Hits โ€“ The diffused downstem perc ensures a cool, satisfying inhale.

๐Ÿ”ฅ Fun Meets Functionality โ€“ Not just for laughsโ€”this bong delivers serious performance.

๐Ÿน Pair with Your Favorite Drink โ€“ Fill the base with beer, juice, or any flavored beverage for a next-level smoking session.

๐ŸŽ Great Gift Idea โ€“ Surprise your beer-loving or glass-collecting friends with this one-of-a-kind piece!

