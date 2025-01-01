About this product
🌵 Hemper Cactus XL Bong | 8" Hand-Blown Glass 🌿
Add some desert vibes to your collection with the Hemper Cactus XL Bong! 🌵✨ This hand-blown glass masterpiece may look adorable, but it delivers serious, hard-hitting rips. Designed with both flower and concentrate lovers in mind, this sturdy cactus bong sits in a wide flower pot base, making it ideal for a stable e-nail setup or smooth, flavorful flower sessions.
🔥 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Unique Cactus-Themed Design – A fun and playful piece that’s as much a statement art piece as it is a functional bong 🌵😆.
✔️ Hard-Hitting Performance – Don't let the happy face fool you—this bong delivers smooth, powerful rips 💨🔥.
✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Provides excellent diffusion and smooth filtration, reducing harshness on every pull 🫧💦.
✔️ Sturdy Flower Pot Base – Wide & durable for stability, ensuring no accidental spills 🚫💥.
✔️ Versatile Use – Perfect for dry herbs or an e-nail setup for concentrates 🔥🌿.
✔️ Premium Hand-Blown Glass – Crafted with thick 5mm borosilicate glass, ensuring long-lasting durability 🏆.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 8"
🔹 Diameter: 4.5"
🔹 Glass Thickness: 5mm
🔹 Percolator: Showerhead for ultra-smooth hits
🔹 Bubble Dome Design – Enhances smoke circulation
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Male
🎁 What’s Included?
✅ (1) Hemper Cactus XL Bong 🌵
✅ (1) 14mm Male Joint Flower Bowl 💨
🌿 Why You'll Love It
💚 Aesthetic & Functional – The cactus design adds a fun, unique touch to your setup.
💨 Smooth & Cool Rips – Thanks to showerhead percolation & bubble dome circulation.
🔥 Perfect for Flower or Concentrates – Use with a standard flower bowl or an e-nail setup.
📏 Compact & Sturdy – At 8" tall, it's perfect for home or travel sessions.
HEMPER - Happy Cactus XL Bong 8"
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
