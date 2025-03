🌡 Hemper Cactus XL Bong | 8" Hand-Blown Glass 🌿

Add some desert vibes to your collection with the Hemper Cactus XL Bong! 🌡✨ This hand-blown glass masterpiece may look adorable, but it delivers serious, hard-hitting rips. Designed with both flower and concentrate lovers in mind, this sturdy cactus bong sits in a wide flower pot base, making it ideal for a stable e-nail setup or smooth, flavorful flower sessions.



πŸ”₯ Key Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ Unique Cactus-Themed Design – A fun and playful piece that’s as much a statement art piece as it is a functional bong πŸŒ΅πŸ˜†.

βœ”οΈ Hard-Hitting Performance – Don't let the happy face fool youβ€”this bong delivers smooth, powerful rips πŸ’¨πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ Showerhead Percolator – Provides excellent diffusion and smooth filtration, reducing harshness on every pull πŸ«§πŸ’¦.

βœ”οΈ Sturdy Flower Pot Base – Wide & durable for stability, ensuring no accidental spills 🚫πŸ’₯.

βœ”οΈ Versatile Use – Perfect for dry herbs or an e-nail setup for concentrates πŸ”₯🌿.

βœ”οΈ Premium Hand-Blown Glass – Crafted with thick 5mm borosilicate glass, ensuring long-lasting durability πŸ†.



πŸ“ Product Specs:

πŸ”Ή Height: 8"

πŸ”Ή Diameter: 4.5"

πŸ”Ή Glass Thickness: 5mm

πŸ”Ή Percolator: Showerhead for ultra-smooth hits

πŸ”Ή Bubble Dome Design – Enhances smoke circulation

πŸ”Ή Joint Size: 14mm Male



🎁 What’s Included?

✠(1) Hemper Cactus XL Bong 🌡

✠(1) 14mm Male Joint Flower Bowl πŸ’¨



🌿 Why You'll Love It

πŸ’š Aesthetic & Functional – The cactus design adds a fun, unique touch to your setup.

πŸ’¨ Smooth & Cool Rips – Thanks to showerhead percolation & bubble dome circulation.

πŸ”₯ Perfect for Flower or Concentrates – Use with a standard flower bowl or an e-nail setup.

πŸ“ Compact & Sturdy – At 8" tall, it's perfect for home or travel sessions.

read more