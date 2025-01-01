🌵 Hemper Cactus XL Bong | 8" Hand-Blown Glass 🌿

Add some desert vibes to your collection with the Hemper Cactus XL Bong! 🌵✨ This hand-blown glass masterpiece may look adorable, but it delivers serious, hard-hitting rips. Designed with both flower and concentrate lovers in mind, this sturdy cactus bong sits in a wide flower pot base, making it ideal for a stable e-nail setup or smooth, flavorful flower sessions.



🔥 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Unique Cactus-Themed Design – A fun and playful piece that’s as much a statement art piece as it is a functional bong 🌵😆.

✔️ Hard-Hitting Performance – Don't let the happy face fool you—this bong delivers smooth, powerful rips 💨🔥.

✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Provides excellent diffusion and smooth filtration, reducing harshness on every pull 🫧💦.

✔️ Sturdy Flower Pot Base – Wide & durable for stability, ensuring no accidental spills 🚫💥.

✔️ Versatile Use – Perfect for dry herbs or an e-nail setup for concentrates 🔥🌿.

✔️ Premium Hand-Blown Glass – Crafted with thick 5mm borosilicate glass, ensuring long-lasting durability 🏆.



📏 Product Specs:

🔹 Height: 8"

🔹 Diameter: 4.5"

🔹 Glass Thickness: 5mm

🔹 Percolator: Showerhead for ultra-smooth hits

🔹 Bubble Dome Design – Enhances smoke circulation

🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Male



🎁 What’s Included?

✅ (1) Hemper Cactus XL Bong 🌵

✅ (1) 14mm Male Joint Flower Bowl 💨



🌿 Why You'll Love It

💚 Aesthetic & Functional – The cactus design adds a fun, unique touch to your setup.

💨 Smooth & Cool Rips – Thanks to showerhead percolation & bubble dome circulation.

🔥 Perfect for Flower or Concentrates – Use with a standard flower bowl or an e-nail setup.

📏 Compact & Sturdy – At 8" tall, it's perfect for home or travel sessions.

