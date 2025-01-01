About this product
💰 Piggy Bank XL Bong | 9" Showerhead Perc 💨
Cash in on smooth rips with the Piggy Bank XL Bong! 🐷💸 This luxury-inspired bong looks like a million bucks and hits like a dream. Whether you're stacking up big clouds or celebrating good vibes, this statement piece is designed to elevate your sesh in style. The large showerhead percolator ensures ultra-smooth, filtered hits, making every rip as rich as it looks.
🔥 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Unique Piggy Bank Design – A luxury-inspired glass piece with high-end vibes 🐷💰.
✔️ Big Hits, Silky Smooth – The large showerhead perc ensures maximum filtration & diffusion 💨💦.
✔️ Premium Thick Glass – 5mm borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability 🏆.
✔️ Large Base for Stability – The wide piggy bank base keeps your bong sturdy & secure 🚫💥.
✔️ Perfect for Collectors & Everyday Use – Whether you’re flexing your setup or enjoying laid-back rips, this piece is a must-have 🔥.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 9"
🔹 Diameter: 5"
🔹 Glass Thickness: 5mm
🔹 Percolator: Large showerhead for ultra-smooth hits
🔹 Base: Piggy bank design for extra stability
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Male
🎁 What’s Included?
✅ (1) Piggy Bank XL Bong 🐷
✅ (1) 14mm Dollar-Themed Male Joint Flower Bowl 💵
🌿 Why You’ll Love It
💨 Smooth & Flavorful Rips – The showerhead percolator filters your smoke for cool, clean hits.
💰 Feel Like a Million Bucks – A luxury-inspired piece that’s perfect for flexing or gifting.
🐷 Sturdy & Durable – Wide base + thick glass = built to last.
🎯 Perfect for Collectors – Whether it’s your daily driver or a display piece, it's a conversation starter.
HEMPER - Piggy Bank XL Bong 9.5"
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
