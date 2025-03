๐Ÿ’ฐ Piggy Bank XL Bong | 9" Showerhead Perc ๐Ÿ’จ

Cash in on smooth rips with the Piggy Bank XL Bong! ๐Ÿท๐Ÿ’ธ This luxury-inspired bong looks like a million bucks and hits like a dream. Whether you're stacking up big clouds or celebrating good vibes, this statement piece is designed to elevate your sesh in style. The large showerhead percolator ensures ultra-smooth, filtered hits, making every rip as rich as it looks.



๐Ÿ”ฅ Key Features & Benefits

โœ”๏ธ Unique Piggy Bank Design โ€“ A luxury-inspired glass piece with high-end vibes ๐Ÿท๐Ÿ’ฐ.

โœ”๏ธ Big Hits, Silky Smooth โ€“ The large showerhead perc ensures maximum filtration & diffusion ๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿ’ฆ.

โœ”๏ธ Premium Thick Glass โ€“ 5mm borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability ๐Ÿ†.

โœ”๏ธ Large Base for Stability โ€“ The wide piggy bank base keeps your bong sturdy & secure ๐Ÿšซ๐Ÿ’ฅ.

โœ”๏ธ Perfect for Collectors & Everyday Use โ€“ Whether youโ€™re flexing your setup or enjoying laid-back rips, this piece is a must-have ๐Ÿ”ฅ.



๐Ÿ“ Product Specs:

๐Ÿ”น Height: 9"

๐Ÿ”น Diameter: 5"

๐Ÿ”น Glass Thickness: 5mm

๐Ÿ”น Percolator: Large showerhead for ultra-smooth hits

๐Ÿ”น Base: Piggy bank design for extra stability

๐Ÿ”น Joint Size: 14mm Male



๐ŸŽ Whatโ€™s Included?

โœ (1) Piggy Bank XL Bong ๐Ÿท

โœ (1) 14mm Dollar-Themed Male Joint Flower Bowl ๐Ÿ’ต



๐ŸŒฟ Why Youโ€™ll Love It

๐Ÿ’จ Smooth & Flavorful Rips โ€“ The showerhead percolator filters your smoke for cool, clean hits.

๐Ÿ’ฐ Feel Like a Million Bucks โ€“ A luxury-inspired piece thatโ€™s perfect for flexing or gifting.

๐Ÿท Sturdy & Durable โ€“ Wide base + thick glass = built to last.

๐ŸŽฏ Perfect for Collectors โ€“ Whether itโ€™s your daily driver or a display piece, it's a conversation starter.

read more