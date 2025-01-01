About this product
❄️ HEMPER Snow Globe Bong XL – Winter Wonderland Rips! ❄️
Celebrate the holiday season in style with the HEMPER Snow Globe Bong XL! 🌨️ This festive and functional masterpiece is designed to deliver the smoothest, frostiest rips all winter long. Featuring a full-size showerhead percolator, it ensures optimal filtration while keeping your sessions cool, clean, and effortless.
🎁 Features & Design
✔️ Snow Globe-Inspired Design – A perfect holiday centerpiece and an eye-catching addition to any collection. 🎄☃️
✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Maximizes filtration for silky smooth and cool rips. 💨❄️
✔️ Sturdy, High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and functionality. 🏆
✔️ Compact & Powerful – 8 inches tall, making it perfect for home or travel use. ✈️
📏 Dimensions & What’s Included
Height: 8 inches from mouthpiece to base 📏
Showerhead Percolator for maximum filtration 💦
Includes: 14mm Male Flower Bowl 🔥
Celebrate the holiday season in style with the HEMPER Snow Globe Bong XL! 🌨️ This festive and functional masterpiece is designed to deliver the smoothest, frostiest rips all winter long. Featuring a full-size showerhead percolator, it ensures optimal filtration while keeping your sessions cool, clean, and effortless.
🎁 Features & Design
✔️ Snow Globe-Inspired Design – A perfect holiday centerpiece and an eye-catching addition to any collection. 🎄☃️
✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Maximizes filtration for silky smooth and cool rips. 💨❄️
✔️ Sturdy, High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and functionality. 🏆
✔️ Compact & Powerful – 8 inches tall, making it perfect for home or travel use. ✈️
📏 Dimensions & What’s Included
Height: 8 inches from mouthpiece to base 📏
Showerhead Percolator for maximum filtration 💦
Includes: 14mm Male Flower Bowl 🔥
HEMPER Snow Globe XL Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
❄️ HEMPER Snow Globe Bong XL – Winter Wonderland Rips! ❄️
Celebrate the holiday season in style with the HEMPER Snow Globe Bong XL! 🌨️ This festive and functional masterpiece is designed to deliver the smoothest, frostiest rips all winter long. Featuring a full-size showerhead percolator, it ensures optimal filtration while keeping your sessions cool, clean, and effortless.
🎁 Features & Design
✔️ Snow Globe-Inspired Design – A perfect holiday centerpiece and an eye-catching addition to any collection. 🎄☃️
✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Maximizes filtration for silky smooth and cool rips. 💨❄️
✔️ Sturdy, High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and functionality. 🏆
✔️ Compact & Powerful – 8 inches tall, making it perfect for home or travel use. ✈️
📏 Dimensions & What’s Included
Height: 8 inches from mouthpiece to base 📏
Showerhead Percolator for maximum filtration 💦
Includes: 14mm Male Flower Bowl 🔥
Celebrate the holiday season in style with the HEMPER Snow Globe Bong XL! 🌨️ This festive and functional masterpiece is designed to deliver the smoothest, frostiest rips all winter long. Featuring a full-size showerhead percolator, it ensures optimal filtration while keeping your sessions cool, clean, and effortless.
🎁 Features & Design
✔️ Snow Globe-Inspired Design – A perfect holiday centerpiece and an eye-catching addition to any collection. 🎄☃️
✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Maximizes filtration for silky smooth and cool rips. 💨❄️
✔️ Sturdy, High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and functionality. 🏆
✔️ Compact & Powerful – 8 inches tall, making it perfect for home or travel use. ✈️
📏 Dimensions & What’s Included
Height: 8 inches from mouthpiece to base 📏
Showerhead Percolator for maximum filtration 💦
Includes: 14mm Male Flower Bowl 🔥
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item