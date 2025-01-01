⛄ HEMPER Snowman XL Bong – Bigger, Smoother, & More Festive! 🎄❄️

If you loved the classic 8” Snowman Bong, then brace yourself – because this XL version is here to take your sessions to the next level! 🚀 With a larger snowball percolator and extra height for enhanced filtration, you'll experience super smooth, flavorful hits with every rip. Plus, the mesmerizing smoke function will have you feeling like you're in a true winter wonderland. ❄️💨



🎁 Features & Design

✔️ 10” Tall – Larger & More Powerful – The extra height and expanded percolator make for bigger, smoother hits!

✔️ Large Snowball Percolator – Adds maximum filtration while keeping your rips frosty fresh. 🌬️

✔️ 45° Angled Joint – Ergonomic design for comfortable and efficient use.

✔️ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Sturdy, durable, and made to last. 🏆

✔️ Holiday-Themed Matching Bowl – Adds a festive touch to your setup! 🎄🔥



📏 Dimensions & What’s Included

Height: 10” – an upgrade from the classic 8” ❄️

Width: 3.5” for extra stability

Percolator: Large Snowball Perc for ultimate diffusion 💦

Includes: 14mm Christmas-Themed Matching Flower Bowl 🎄✨

