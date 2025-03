๐ŸŒˆ Trippy Shroom XL Bong | 9.5โ€ Iridescent Mushroom-Themed Water Pipe ๐Ÿ„

Step into a world of magic and smooth hits with the Trippy Shroom XL Bong! This 9.5-inch masterpiece is one of the most charming and visually stunning bongs out there. Featuring a cute red mushroom cap at the top, a scalloped glass body, and a mesmerizing iridescent finish, this bong is equal parts art and functionality.



Perfect for newcomers and seasoned smokers alike, the showerhead percolator ensures big, smooth rips with maximum filtration! ๐Ÿ’จโœจ



๐Ÿ„ Key Features & Benefits

โœ”๏ธ Adorable Mushroom Aesthetic โ€“ Features a red-capped mushroom design that adds a whimsical touch to your collection ๐Ÿ„๐Ÿ’ซ.

โœ”๏ธ Scalloped Glass Body โ€“ Unique texture provides an eye-catching, premium look ๐ŸŽจโœจ.

โœ”๏ธ Iridescent Finish โ€“ Shifts colors under different lighting for a trippy, mesmerizing vibe ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ”ฎ.

โœ”๏ธ Showerhead Percolator โ€“ Filters & cools your smoke for ultra-smooth hits ๐ŸŒŠ.

โœ”๏ธ 5mm Thick Glass โ€“ Made from durable borosilicate glass for long-lasting use ๐Ÿ”ฅ.

โœ”๏ธ Great for Big Rips โ€“ Designed for heavy-hitting yet smooth inhales ๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿ’จ.

โœ”๏ธ Perfect for Any Collection โ€“ A must-have piece for aesthetic glass collectors and enthusiasts ๐ŸŽ.



๐Ÿ“ Specs & Dimensions

๐Ÿ”น Height: 9.5โ€

๐Ÿ”น Base Diameter: 4.5โ€

๐Ÿ”น Glass Thickness: 5mm

๐Ÿ”น Percolator: Showerhead Perc for superior filtration

๐Ÿ”น Material: High-quality borosilicate glass

๐Ÿ”น Color: Iridescent finish with a red mushroom cap top

๐Ÿ”น Bowl Size: 14mm



๐Ÿ“ฆ Whatโ€™s Included?

โœ (1) Trippy Shroom XL Bong ๐Ÿ„

โœ (1) 14mm Trippy Shroom Bowl ๐ŸŒˆ



๐Ÿ’ก Why Youโ€™ll Love It

๐ŸŒฟ Aesthetic & Functional โ€“ Combines artistic design with premium smoking performance.

๐Ÿ’จ Smooth, Cool Hits โ€“ The showerhead perc ensures each inhale is gentle and flavorful.

๐Ÿ”ฅ Durable & High-Quality โ€“ Made with thick 5mm borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability.

๐ŸŽ Perfect Gift for Collectors โ€“ A unique and stunning addition to any glass collection.

๐ŸŒˆ Dreamy Iridescent Glow โ€“ The color-shifting effect makes every session feel magical.

