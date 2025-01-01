🌈 Trippy Shroom XL Bong | 9.5” Iridescent Mushroom-Themed Water Pipe 🍄

Step into a world of magic and smooth hits with the Trippy Shroom XL Bong! This 9.5-inch masterpiece is one of the most charming and visually stunning bongs out there. Featuring a cute red mushroom cap at the top, a scalloped glass body, and a mesmerizing iridescent finish, this bong is equal parts art and functionality.



Perfect for newcomers and seasoned smokers alike, the showerhead percolator ensures big, smooth rips with maximum filtration! 💨✨



🍄 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Adorable Mushroom Aesthetic – Features a red-capped mushroom design that adds a whimsical touch to your collection 🍄💫.

✔️ Scalloped Glass Body – Unique texture provides an eye-catching, premium look 🎨✨.

✔️ Iridescent Finish – Shifts colors under different lighting for a trippy, mesmerizing vibe 🌈🔮.

✔️ Showerhead Percolator – Filters & cools your smoke for ultra-smooth hits 🌊.

✔️ 5mm Thick Glass – Made from durable borosilicate glass for long-lasting use 🔥.

✔️ Great for Big Rips – Designed for heavy-hitting yet smooth inhales 💨💨.

✔️ Perfect for Any Collection – A must-have piece for aesthetic glass collectors and enthusiasts 🎁.



📏 Specs & Dimensions

🔹 Height: 9.5”

🔹 Base Diameter: 4.5”

🔹 Glass Thickness: 5mm

🔹 Percolator: Showerhead Perc for superior filtration

🔹 Material: High-quality borosilicate glass

🔹 Color: Iridescent finish with a red mushroom cap top

🔹 Bowl Size: 14mm



📦 What’s Included?

✅ (1) Trippy Shroom XL Bong 🍄

✅ (1) 14mm Trippy Shroom Bowl 🌈



💡 Why You’ll Love It

🌿 Aesthetic & Functional – Combines artistic design with premium smoking performance.

💨 Smooth, Cool Hits – The showerhead perc ensures each inhale is gentle and flavorful.

🔥 Durable & High-Quality – Made with thick 5mm borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability.

🎁 Perfect Gift for Collectors – A unique and stunning addition to any glass collection.

🌈 Dreamy Iridescent Glow – The color-shifting effect makes every session feel magical.

read more