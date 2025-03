Hereโ€™s your original description with emojis added, keeping every single word exactly the same:



๐Ÿง™โ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฎ Wicked Witch XL Bong โ€“ A Spellbinding Hit! ๐Ÿ’จ๐ŸŽƒ

Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble ๐Ÿงช๐Ÿ”ฅ, a hit from this piece will have you seeing double! ๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ‘€ Face your fears ๐Ÿ˜ฑ and stare the witch directly in the highball with the brand new Wicked Witch XL Bong from Hemper. ๐Ÿง™โ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ’จ



Try not to get too spooked out ๐Ÿ‘ป when you see the featured spider-themed tree perc ๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ๐ŸŒฒ come to life, sending smooth smoke crawling upwards ๐ŸŒซ๏ธโฌ†๏ธ through the witch's hat mouthpiece. ๐ŸŽฉ๐Ÿ’จ



๐Ÿ•ธ๏ธ SPECS:

โœ”๏ธ Height: 10" ๐Ÿ“

โœ”๏ธ Spooky Spider Themed Tree-Style Percolator ๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ๐ŸŒณ๐Ÿ’จ



๐Ÿง™โ€โ™€๏ธ What's Included:

โœ”๏ธ (1) Hemper Wicked Witch XL Bong ๐Ÿง™โ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ’จ

โœ”๏ธ (1) Matching Orange 14mm Male Flower Bowl ๐ŸŽƒ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’จ

read more