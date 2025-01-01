✨🔥 Pure, Simple, Elegant... Astara! 🔥✨

The Astara concentrate apparatus is a marriage of simplicity and flare, a paradox that makes so much sense! 🌀💨 Astara is a fully worked NorthStar US wig-wag banger hanger design with a fixed 4-slit perc. These pieces are meant to function flawlessly for use with concentrate. The smaller size and reduction in percolation will really help your terps shine! 🌿💎



✔️ Astara comes equipped with our flagship etched quartz banger, The Sol ☀️🪨. These high-quality bangers provide pristine flavor clarity and vapor production, perfect for low temp use. 🔥💨



✔️ We’ve also included one of our sweet Cosmic bubble caps 🌌🔵. Together with the Sol banger, you’ll get super milky rips, every time! 💨😤



✔️ The Aelia Collection is designed with functionality in mind. Just the right amount of air, water, and percolation for the best terp profiles and smoothness. Astara’s simple 4-slit perc system is the embodiment of less is more. However, the glasswork and aesthetic is wavy, loud, and wild 🌊🎨.



We sincerely hope you enjoy your Astara and use it for years to come. Cheers! 🍻 Welcome to High Society fam, now let’s get the nail lit and inhale it! 🔥💨😤



🛠️ Specs:

✔️ 7.5" Tall 📏

✔️ 5mm Thick 💎

✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔗

✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🏆

✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨

✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Natural Perc 💨

✔️ Comes with Premium Etched HS Sol Banger ☀️🪨

✔️ Comes with Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap 🔵🌀



🚫 Not a tobacco product. For use with legal smoking herbs only. 🌿✅

