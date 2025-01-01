About this product
✨🔥 Pure, Simple, Elegant... Astara! 🔥✨
The Astara concentrate apparatus is a marriage of simplicity and flare, a paradox that makes so much sense! 🌀💨 Astara is a fully worked NorthStar US wig-wag banger hanger design with a fixed 4-slit perc. These pieces are meant to function flawlessly for use with concentrate. The smaller size and reduction in percolation will really help your terps shine! 🌿💎
✔️ Astara comes equipped with our flagship etched quartz banger, The Sol ☀️🪨. These high-quality bangers provide pristine flavor clarity and vapor production, perfect for low temp use. 🔥💨
✔️ We’ve also included one of our sweet Cosmic bubble caps 🌌🔵. Together with the Sol banger, you’ll get super milky rips, every time! 💨😤
✔️ The Aelia Collection is designed with functionality in mind. Just the right amount of air, water, and percolation for the best terp profiles and smoothness. Astara’s simple 4-slit perc system is the embodiment of less is more. However, the glasswork and aesthetic is wavy, loud, and wild 🌊🎨.
We sincerely hope you enjoy your Astara and use it for years to come. Cheers! 🍻 Welcome to High Society fam, now let’s get the nail lit and inhale it! 🔥💨😤
🛠️ Specs:
✔️ 7.5" Tall 📏
✔️ 5mm Thick 💎
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔗
✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🏆
✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Natural Perc 💨
✔️ Comes with Premium Etched HS Sol Banger ☀️🪨
✔️ Comes with Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap 🔵🌀
🚫 Not a tobacco product. For use with legal smoking herbs only. 🌿✅
High Society | Astara Premium Wig Wag Concentrate Rig (Miami)
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
