✨πŸ”₯ Pure, Simple, Elegant... Astara! πŸ”₯✨

The Astara concentrate apparatus is a marriage of simplicity and flare, a paradox that makes so much sense! πŸŒ€πŸ’¨ Astara is a fully worked NorthStar US wig-wag banger hanger design with a fixed 4-slit perc. These pieces are meant to function flawlessly for use with concentrate. The smaller size and reduction in percolation will really help your terps shine! πŸŒΏπŸ’Ž



βœ”οΈ Astara comes equipped with our flagship etched quartz banger, The Sol β˜€οΈπŸͺ¨. These high-quality bangers provide pristine flavor clarity and vapor production, perfect for low temp use. πŸ”₯πŸ’¨



βœ”οΈ We’ve also included one of our sweet Cosmic bubble caps πŸŒŒπŸ”΅. Together with the Sol banger, you’ll get super milky rips, every time! πŸ’¨πŸ˜€



βœ”οΈ The Aelia Collection is designed with functionality in mind. Just the right amount of air, water, and percolation for the best terp profiles and smoothness. Astara’s simple 4-slit perc system is the embodiment of less is more. However, the glasswork and aesthetic is wavy, loud, and wild 🌊🎨.



We sincerely hope you enjoy your Astara and use it for years to come. Cheers! 🍻 Welcome to High Society fam, now let’s get the nail lit and inhale it! πŸ”₯πŸ’¨πŸ˜€



πŸ› οΈ Specs:

βœ”οΈ 7.5" Tall πŸ“

βœ”οΈ 5mm Thick πŸ’Ž

βœ”οΈ 14mm Female Downstem πŸ”—

βœ”οΈ German Schott Clear Glass πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Color Glass by NorthStar USA πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸŽ¨

βœ”οΈ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Natural Perc πŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ Comes with Premium Etched HS Sol Banger β˜€οΈπŸͺ¨

βœ”οΈ Comes with Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap πŸ”΅πŸŒ€



🚫 Not a tobacco product. For use with legal smoking herbs only. 🌿βœ

