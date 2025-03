πŸš€ Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe | High Society 🌌

Take a trip to the stars with the Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipeβ€”a masterfully crafted piece that blends luxury, performance, and artistic design. This sake bottle-style tube is built from luminous German Schott Glass and vibrant NorthStar USA color glass, making it a standout piece in any collection.



πŸ”₯ Why Choose the Centauri Hybrid Pipe?

βœ”οΈ Dual Functionality – Designed for both concentrates & dried material, making it a versatile addition to your smoking setup πŸŒΏπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc – Ensures incredible filtration and smooth, flavorful rips πŸ”¬πŸ’Ž.

βœ”οΈ The Sol Quartz Banger – Flagship etched quartz banger for unparalleled flavor clarity & vapor production πŸš€.

βœ”οΈ Cosmic Bubble Cap – Maximizes vapor density for milky, satisfying dabs β˜οΈπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Premium Nebula Bowl – Holds up to 0.75 grams of legal smoking herbs for massive, flavorful hits 🌿πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ High-End Craftsmanship –

πŸ”Ή 9.5" Tall – Perfectly balanced for comfort & function

πŸ”Ή 7mm Thick Glass – Durable & long-lasting build

πŸ”Ή 14mm Female Downstem – Easy compatibility with other accessories

πŸ”Ή Premium German Schott Glass & USA NorthStar Color Glass – Stunning clarity & vibrant accents ✨.

βœ”οΈ Designed for True Connoisseurs – Whether you're into smooth dabs or flavorful flower rips, Centauri delivers the best of both worlds πŸŒŒπŸ’¨.



πŸ“ Product Specs:

πŸ”Ή Height: 9.5"

πŸ”Ή Thickness: 7mm

πŸ”Ή Joint Size: 14mm Female Downstem

πŸ”Ή Perc: Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc

πŸ”Ή Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass with NorthStar USA Color Accents

πŸ”Ή Includes:

✠The Sol Quartz Banger

✠Cosmic Bubble Cap

✠Premium Nebula Bowl



πŸ’Ž Why Centauri is a Must-Have in Your Collection

🌟 Exquisite Design – A true centerpiece for any glass collection.

πŸ’¨ Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Engineered for maximum percolation & vapor production.

πŸ’Ž Premium Materials & Expert Craftsmanship – Built for durability & elite performance.

πŸ”₯ Perfect for Both Herb & Concentrates – Versatility meets high-end function.

