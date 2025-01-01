About this product
🚀 Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe | High Society 🌌
Take a trip to the stars with the Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe—a masterfully crafted piece that blends luxury, performance, and artistic design. This sake bottle-style tube is built from luminous German Schott Glass and vibrant NorthStar USA color glass, making it a standout piece in any collection.
🔥 Why Choose the Centauri Hybrid Pipe?
✔️ Dual Functionality – Designed for both concentrates & dried material, making it a versatile addition to your smoking setup 🌿💨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc – Ensures incredible filtration and smooth, flavorful rips 🔬💎.
✔️ The Sol Quartz Banger – Flagship etched quartz banger for unparalleled flavor clarity & vapor production 🚀.
✔️ Cosmic Bubble Cap – Maximizes vapor density for milky, satisfying dabs ☁️💨.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Holds up to 0.75 grams of legal smoking herbs for massive, flavorful hits 🌿🔥.
✔️ High-End Craftsmanship –
🔹 9.5" Tall – Perfectly balanced for comfort & function
🔹 7mm Thick Glass – Durable & long-lasting build
🔹 14mm Female Downstem – Easy compatibility with other accessories
🔹 Premium German Schott Glass & USA NorthStar Color Glass – Stunning clarity & vibrant accents ✨.
✔️ Designed for True Connoisseurs – Whether you're into smooth dabs or flavorful flower rips, Centauri delivers the best of both worlds 🌌💨.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 9.5"
🔹 Thickness: 7mm
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Female Downstem
🔹 Perc: Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc
🔹 Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass with NorthStar USA Color Accents
🔹 Includes:
✅ The Sol Quartz Banger
✅ Cosmic Bubble Cap
✅ Premium Nebula Bowl
💎 Why Centauri is a Must-Have in Your Collection
🌟 Exquisite Design – A true centerpiece for any glass collection.
💨 Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Engineered for maximum percolation & vapor production.
💎 Premium Materials & Expert Craftsmanship – Built for durability & elite performance.
🔥 Perfect for Both Herb & Concentrates – Versatility meets high-end function.
Take a trip to the stars with the Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe—a masterfully crafted piece that blends luxury, performance, and artistic design. This sake bottle-style tube is built from luminous German Schott Glass and vibrant NorthStar USA color glass, making it a standout piece in any collection.
🔥 Why Choose the Centauri Hybrid Pipe?
✔️ Dual Functionality – Designed for both concentrates & dried material, making it a versatile addition to your smoking setup 🌿💨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc – Ensures incredible filtration and smooth, flavorful rips 🔬💎.
✔️ The Sol Quartz Banger – Flagship etched quartz banger for unparalleled flavor clarity & vapor production 🚀.
✔️ Cosmic Bubble Cap – Maximizes vapor density for milky, satisfying dabs ☁️💨.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Holds up to 0.75 grams of legal smoking herbs for massive, flavorful hits 🌿🔥.
✔️ High-End Craftsmanship –
🔹 9.5" Tall – Perfectly balanced for comfort & function
🔹 7mm Thick Glass – Durable & long-lasting build
🔹 14mm Female Downstem – Easy compatibility with other accessories
🔹 Premium German Schott Glass & USA NorthStar Color Glass – Stunning clarity & vibrant accents ✨.
✔️ Designed for True Connoisseurs – Whether you're into smooth dabs or flavorful flower rips, Centauri delivers the best of both worlds 🌌💨.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 9.5"
🔹 Thickness: 7mm
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Female Downstem
🔹 Perc: Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc
🔹 Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass with NorthStar USA Color Accents
🔹 Includes:
✅ The Sol Quartz Banger
✅ Cosmic Bubble Cap
✅ Premium Nebula Bowl
💎 Why Centauri is a Must-Have in Your Collection
🌟 Exquisite Design – A true centerpiece for any glass collection.
💨 Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Engineered for maximum percolation & vapor production.
💎 Premium Materials & Expert Craftsmanship – Built for durability & elite performance.
🔥 Perfect for Both Herb & Concentrates – Versatility meets high-end function.
High Society | Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe (Black Rainbow)
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🚀 Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe | High Society 🌌
Take a trip to the stars with the Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe—a masterfully crafted piece that blends luxury, performance, and artistic design. This sake bottle-style tube is built from luminous German Schott Glass and vibrant NorthStar USA color glass, making it a standout piece in any collection.
🔥 Why Choose the Centauri Hybrid Pipe?
✔️ Dual Functionality – Designed for both concentrates & dried material, making it a versatile addition to your smoking setup 🌿💨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc – Ensures incredible filtration and smooth, flavorful rips 🔬💎.
✔️ The Sol Quartz Banger – Flagship etched quartz banger for unparalleled flavor clarity & vapor production 🚀.
✔️ Cosmic Bubble Cap – Maximizes vapor density for milky, satisfying dabs ☁️💨.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Holds up to 0.75 grams of legal smoking herbs for massive, flavorful hits 🌿🔥.
✔️ High-End Craftsmanship –
🔹 9.5" Tall – Perfectly balanced for comfort & function
🔹 7mm Thick Glass – Durable & long-lasting build
🔹 14mm Female Downstem – Easy compatibility with other accessories
🔹 Premium German Schott Glass & USA NorthStar Color Glass – Stunning clarity & vibrant accents ✨.
✔️ Designed for True Connoisseurs – Whether you're into smooth dabs or flavorful flower rips, Centauri delivers the best of both worlds 🌌💨.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 9.5"
🔹 Thickness: 7mm
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Female Downstem
🔹 Perc: Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc
🔹 Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass with NorthStar USA Color Accents
🔹 Includes:
✅ The Sol Quartz Banger
✅ Cosmic Bubble Cap
✅ Premium Nebula Bowl
💎 Why Centauri is a Must-Have in Your Collection
🌟 Exquisite Design – A true centerpiece for any glass collection.
💨 Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Engineered for maximum percolation & vapor production.
💎 Premium Materials & Expert Craftsmanship – Built for durability & elite performance.
🔥 Perfect for Both Herb & Concentrates – Versatility meets high-end function.
Take a trip to the stars with the Centauri Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe—a masterfully crafted piece that blends luxury, performance, and artistic design. This sake bottle-style tube is built from luminous German Schott Glass and vibrant NorthStar USA color glass, making it a standout piece in any collection.
🔥 Why Choose the Centauri Hybrid Pipe?
✔️ Dual Functionality – Designed for both concentrates & dried material, making it a versatile addition to your smoking setup 🌿💨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc – Ensures incredible filtration and smooth, flavorful rips 🔬💎.
✔️ The Sol Quartz Banger – Flagship etched quartz banger for unparalleled flavor clarity & vapor production 🚀.
✔️ Cosmic Bubble Cap – Maximizes vapor density for milky, satisfying dabs ☁️💨.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Holds up to 0.75 grams of legal smoking herbs for massive, flavorful hits 🌿🔥.
✔️ High-End Craftsmanship –
🔹 9.5" Tall – Perfectly balanced for comfort & function
🔹 7mm Thick Glass – Durable & long-lasting build
🔹 14mm Female Downstem – Easy compatibility with other accessories
🔹 Premium German Schott Glass & USA NorthStar Color Glass – Stunning clarity & vibrant accents ✨.
✔️ Designed for True Connoisseurs – Whether you're into smooth dabs or flavorful flower rips, Centauri delivers the best of both worlds 🌌💨.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 9.5"
🔹 Thickness: 7mm
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Female Downstem
🔹 Perc: Fixed & Reinforced Slitted Dome Perc
🔹 Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass with NorthStar USA Color Accents
🔹 Includes:
✅ The Sol Quartz Banger
✅ Cosmic Bubble Cap
✅ Premium Nebula Bowl
💎 Why Centauri is a Must-Have in Your Collection
🌟 Exquisite Design – A true centerpiece for any glass collection.
💨 Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Engineered for maximum percolation & vapor production.
💎 Premium Materials & Expert Craftsmanship – Built for durability & elite performance.
🔥 Perfect for Both Herb & Concentrates – Versatility meets high-end function.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item