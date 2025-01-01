About this product
🚀 Jupiter Water Pipe | 14" Direct Inject Drip Perc 🌌
Take planetary-sized rips with Jupiter – the ultimate celestial-inspired water pipe! Crafted from premium German Schott glass and vivid NorthStar USA color accents, this piece drips with style and delivers out-of-this-world performance. 🌠
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Proprietary 4-Hole Drip Perc – Specially engineered for delayed drag & massive air channels, delivering powerful, shotgun-like rips 💨🚀.
✔️ Premium Borosilicate Glass – 9mm thick laboratory-grade glass for durability & ultra-clean hits 🔥.
✔️ Extra Room for Cooler Hits – The larger 14" height allows smoke to travel & cool before reaching your lungs ❄️💨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Downstem – Designed for optimal function & longevity 🔄.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included – No need for extras—ready to rip straight out of the box 🌌🔥.
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Height: 14"
🔹 Glass Thickness: 9mm
🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Female
🔹 Perc: Fixed & Reinforced 4-Hole Direct Inject Drip Perc
🔹 Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass w/ NorthStar USA Colored Accents
🎁 What’s Included?
✅ (1) Jupiter Water Pipe 🌌
✅ (1) Premium Nebula Bowl 💎
🌿 Why You’ll Love It
💨 Massive, Smooth Hits – The Drip Perc technology creates cool, dense, and effortless rips.
🔥 Designed for Connoisseurs – Optimized for dried legal herbs with scientific precision.
🌌 A True Statement Piece – Stunning NorthStar glass accents make Jupiter a must-have for collectors.
💪 Built to Last – Thick 9mm glass & reinforced structure ensures long-lasting durability.
High Society | Jupiter Premium Wig Wag Waterpipe (Slime Green)
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
