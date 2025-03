πŸš€ Jupiter Water Pipe | 14" Direct Inject Drip Perc 🌌

Take planetary-sized rips with Jupiter – the ultimate celestial-inspired water pipe! Crafted from premium German Schott glass and vivid NorthStar USA color accents, this piece drips with style and delivers out-of-this-world performance. πŸŒ



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ Proprietary 4-Hole Drip Perc – Specially engineered for delayed drag & massive air channels, delivering powerful, shotgun-like rips πŸ’¨πŸš€.

βœ”οΈ Premium Borosilicate Glass – 9mm thick laboratory-grade glass for durability & ultra-clean hits πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ Extra Room for Cooler Hits – The larger 14" height allows smoke to travel & cool before reaching your lungs β„οΈπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Fixed & Reinforced Downstem – Designed for optimal function & longevity πŸ”„.

βœ”οΈ Premium Nebula Bowl Included – No need for extrasβ€”ready to rip straight out of the box 🌌πŸ”₯.



πŸ“ Product Specs:

πŸ”Ή Height: 14"

πŸ”Ή Glass Thickness: 9mm

πŸ”Ή Joint Size: 14mm Female

πŸ”Ή Perc: Fixed & Reinforced 4-Hole Direct Inject Drip Perc

πŸ”Ή Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass w/ NorthStar USA Colored Accents



🎁 What’s Included?

✠(1) Jupiter Water Pipe 🌌

✠(1) Premium Nebula Bowl πŸ’Ž



🌿 Why You’ll Love It

πŸ’¨ Massive, Smooth Hits – The Drip Perc technology creates cool, dense, and effortless rips.

πŸ”₯ Designed for Connoisseurs – Optimized for dried legal herbs with scientific precision.

🌌 A True Statement Piece – Stunning NorthStar glass accents make Jupiter a must-have for collectors.

πŸ’ͺ Built to Last – Thick 9mm glass & reinforced structure ensures long-lasting durability.

