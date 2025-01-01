🚀 Jupiter Water Pipe | 14" Direct Inject Drip Perc 🌌

Take planetary-sized rips with Jupiter – the ultimate celestial-inspired water pipe! Crafted from premium German Schott glass and vivid NorthStar USA color accents, this piece drips with style and delivers out-of-this-world performance. 🌠



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Proprietary 4-Hole Drip Perc – Specially engineered for delayed drag & massive air channels, delivering powerful, shotgun-like rips 💨🚀.

✔️ Premium Borosilicate Glass – 9mm thick laboratory-grade glass for durability & ultra-clean hits 🔥.

✔️ Extra Room for Cooler Hits – The larger 14" height allows smoke to travel & cool before reaching your lungs ❄️💨.

✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Downstem – Designed for optimal function & longevity 🔄.

✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included – No need for extras—ready to rip straight out of the box 🌌🔥.



📏 Product Specs:

🔹 Height: 14"

🔹 Glass Thickness: 9mm

🔹 Joint Size: 14mm Female

🔹 Perc: Fixed & Reinforced 4-Hole Direct Inject Drip Perc

🔹 Glass Type: German Schott Clear Glass w/ NorthStar USA Colored Accents



🎁 What’s Included?

✅ (1) Jupiter Water Pipe 🌌

✅ (1) Premium Nebula Bowl 💎



🌿 Why You’ll Love It

💨 Massive, Smooth Hits – The Drip Perc technology creates cool, dense, and effortless rips.

🔥 Designed for Connoisseurs – Optimized for dried legal herbs with scientific precision.

🌌 A True Statement Piece – Stunning NorthStar glass accents make Jupiter a must-have for collectors.

💪 Built to Last – Thick 9mm glass & reinforced structure ensures long-lasting durability.

