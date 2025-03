πŸŽπŸ’¨ Pegasi is One Wyld Stallion! πŸ›ΈπŸ”₯

Our Pegasi hybrid water pipe is a wild take on a classic beaker style tube, made with luminous clear German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass. βœ¨πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ



This stunning pipe features a fixed and reinforced UFO perc that delivers incredible filtration for both herbs and concentrates alike. πŸŒΏπŸ’¨



Our hybrid water pipes come with the gear you need to enjoy your new piece with herbs or concentrates, truly the best of both worlds! 🌍πŸ”₯



πŸ”Ή That’s right, Pegasi comes equipped with:

βœ”οΈ Our flagship etched quartz banger – The Sol 🌞✨

βœ”οΈ Pristine flavor clarity & vapor production 🌬️πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ Perfect for low-temp use ❄️

βœ”οΈ Cosmic bubble cap for super milky rips πŸ›ΈπŸ’¨



πŸ”Ή We’ve also included:

βœ”οΈ Nebula bowl for dried legal smoking herbs 🌿πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ Super thick wig-wag bowl – holds a whopping 0.75g! πŸ’ͺπŸŒ€

βœ”οΈ Designed with the science of smoking in mind πŸ”¬πŸ’¨



Pegasi is truly the best of both worlds! πŸŒπŸ’«



The material you use is only as good as the vessel in which you consume it. We sincerely hope you enjoy your Pegasi and use it for years to come. πŸ†πŸ”₯



πŸ”Ή SPECS:

βœ”οΈ 10" Tall πŸ“

βœ”οΈ 7mm Thick πŸ’ͺ

βœ”οΈ 14mm Female Downstem πŸ”©

βœ”οΈ German Schott Clear Glass πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ✨

βœ”οΈ Color Glass by NorthStar USA πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸŽ¨

βœ”οΈ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc πŸ›ΈπŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ Premium Nebula Bowl Included 🌌πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger Included πŸ†πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap Included πŸŒ€πŸ› οΈ

