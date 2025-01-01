About this product
🐎💨 Pegasi is One Wyld Stallion! 🛸🔥
Our Pegasi hybrid water pipe is a wild take on a classic beaker style tube, made with luminous clear German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass. ✨🇺🇸
This stunning pipe features a fixed and reinforced UFO perc that delivers incredible filtration for both herbs and concentrates alike. 🌿💨
Our hybrid water pipes come with the gear you need to enjoy your new piece with herbs or concentrates, truly the best of both worlds! 🌍🔥
🔹 That’s right, Pegasi comes equipped with:
✔️ Our flagship etched quartz banger – The Sol 🌞✨
✔️ Pristine flavor clarity & vapor production 🌬️🔥
✔️ Perfect for low-temp use ❄️
✔️ Cosmic bubble cap for super milky rips 🛸💨
🔹 We’ve also included:
✔️ Nebula bowl for dried legal smoking herbs 🌿🔥
✔️ Super thick wig-wag bowl – holds a whopping 0.75g! 💪🌀
✔️ Designed with the science of smoking in mind 🔬💨
Pegasi is truly the best of both worlds! 🌍💫
The material you use is only as good as the vessel in which you consume it. We sincerely hope you enjoy your Pegasi and use it for years to come. 🏆🔥
🔹 SPECS:
✔️ 10" Tall 📏
✔️ 7mm Thick 💪
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔩
✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🇩🇪✨
✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc 🛸💨
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included 🌌🔥
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger Included 🏆🔥
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap Included 🌀🛠️
Our Pegasi hybrid water pipe is a wild take on a classic beaker style tube, made with luminous clear German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass. ✨🇺🇸
This stunning pipe features a fixed and reinforced UFO perc that delivers incredible filtration for both herbs and concentrates alike. 🌿💨
Our hybrid water pipes come with the gear you need to enjoy your new piece with herbs or concentrates, truly the best of both worlds! 🌍🔥
🔹 That’s right, Pegasi comes equipped with:
✔️ Our flagship etched quartz banger – The Sol 🌞✨
✔️ Pristine flavor clarity & vapor production 🌬️🔥
✔️ Perfect for low-temp use ❄️
✔️ Cosmic bubble cap for super milky rips 🛸💨
🔹 We’ve also included:
✔️ Nebula bowl for dried legal smoking herbs 🌿🔥
✔️ Super thick wig-wag bowl – holds a whopping 0.75g! 💪🌀
✔️ Designed with the science of smoking in mind 🔬💨
Pegasi is truly the best of both worlds! 🌍💫
The material you use is only as good as the vessel in which you consume it. We sincerely hope you enjoy your Pegasi and use it for years to come. 🏆🔥
🔹 SPECS:
✔️ 10" Tall 📏
✔️ 7mm Thick 💪
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔩
✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🇩🇪✨
✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc 🛸💨
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included 🌌🔥
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger Included 🏆🔥
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap Included 🌀🛠️
High Society | Pegasi Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe (Green)
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🐎💨 Pegasi is One Wyld Stallion! 🛸🔥
Our Pegasi hybrid water pipe is a wild take on a classic beaker style tube, made with luminous clear German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass. ✨🇺🇸
This stunning pipe features a fixed and reinforced UFO perc that delivers incredible filtration for both herbs and concentrates alike. 🌿💨
Our hybrid water pipes come with the gear you need to enjoy your new piece with herbs or concentrates, truly the best of both worlds! 🌍🔥
🔹 That’s right, Pegasi comes equipped with:
✔️ Our flagship etched quartz banger – The Sol 🌞✨
✔️ Pristine flavor clarity & vapor production 🌬️🔥
✔️ Perfect for low-temp use ❄️
✔️ Cosmic bubble cap for super milky rips 🛸💨
🔹 We’ve also included:
✔️ Nebula bowl for dried legal smoking herbs 🌿🔥
✔️ Super thick wig-wag bowl – holds a whopping 0.75g! 💪🌀
✔️ Designed with the science of smoking in mind 🔬💨
Pegasi is truly the best of both worlds! 🌍💫
The material you use is only as good as the vessel in which you consume it. We sincerely hope you enjoy your Pegasi and use it for years to come. 🏆🔥
🔹 SPECS:
✔️ 10" Tall 📏
✔️ 7mm Thick 💪
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔩
✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🇩🇪✨
✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc 🛸💨
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included 🌌🔥
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger Included 🏆🔥
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap Included 🌀🛠️
Our Pegasi hybrid water pipe is a wild take on a classic beaker style tube, made with luminous clear German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass. ✨🇺🇸
This stunning pipe features a fixed and reinforced UFO perc that delivers incredible filtration for both herbs and concentrates alike. 🌿💨
Our hybrid water pipes come with the gear you need to enjoy your new piece with herbs or concentrates, truly the best of both worlds! 🌍🔥
🔹 That’s right, Pegasi comes equipped with:
✔️ Our flagship etched quartz banger – The Sol 🌞✨
✔️ Pristine flavor clarity & vapor production 🌬️🔥
✔️ Perfect for low-temp use ❄️
✔️ Cosmic bubble cap for super milky rips 🛸💨
🔹 We’ve also included:
✔️ Nebula bowl for dried legal smoking herbs 🌿🔥
✔️ Super thick wig-wag bowl – holds a whopping 0.75g! 💪🌀
✔️ Designed with the science of smoking in mind 🔬💨
Pegasi is truly the best of both worlds! 🌍💫
The material you use is only as good as the vessel in which you consume it. We sincerely hope you enjoy your Pegasi and use it for years to come. 🏆🔥
🔹 SPECS:
✔️ 10" Tall 📏
✔️ 7mm Thick 💪
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔩
✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🇩🇪✨
✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc 🛸💨
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included 🌌🔥
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger Included 🏆🔥
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap Included 🌀🛠️
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item