🐎💨 Pegasi is One Wyld Stallion! 🛸🔥

Our Pegasi hybrid water pipe is a wild take on a classic beaker style tube, made with luminous clear German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass. ✨🇺🇸



This stunning pipe features a fixed and reinforced UFO perc that delivers incredible filtration for both herbs and concentrates alike. 🌿💨



Our hybrid water pipes come with the gear you need to enjoy your new piece with herbs or concentrates, truly the best of both worlds! 🌍🔥



🔹 That’s right, Pegasi comes equipped with:

✔️ Our flagship etched quartz banger – The Sol 🌞✨

✔️ Pristine flavor clarity & vapor production 🌬️🔥

✔️ Perfect for low-temp use ❄️

✔️ Cosmic bubble cap for super milky rips 🛸💨



🔹 We’ve also included:

✔️ Nebula bowl for dried legal smoking herbs 🌿🔥

✔️ Super thick wig-wag bowl – holds a whopping 0.75g! 💪🌀

✔️ Designed with the science of smoking in mind 🔬💨



Pegasi is truly the best of both worlds! 🌍💫



The material you use is only as good as the vessel in which you consume it. We sincerely hope you enjoy your Pegasi and use it for years to come. 🏆🔥



🔹 SPECS:

✔️ 10" Tall 📏

✔️ 7mm Thick 💪

✔️ 14mm Female Downstem 🔩

✔️ German Schott Clear Glass 🇩🇪✨

✔️ Color Glass by NorthStar USA 🇺🇸🎨

✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc 🛸💨

✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl Included 🌌🔥

✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger Included 🏆🔥

✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap Included 🌀🛠️

read more