About this product
🐎 Pegasi – The One Wyld Stallion Hybrid Water Pipe 🌿💨
Step into the next level of smoking with Pegasi, a premium hybrid water pipe that merges stunning craftsmanship with exceptional filtration. Designed for herb and concentrate enthusiasts, this 10-inch beast delivers super smooth, milky rips with its fixed & reinforced UFO percolator.
Crafted from luminous German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass, Pegasi is built to impress—both in performance and aesthetics.
✨ Key Features:
✔️ 10" Tall & 7mm Thick – Durable, heavy-duty glass for long-lasting use 🏆.
✔️ Premium German Schott Clear Glass – Crystal-clear quality for a flawless look 👌.
✔️ NorthStar USA Color Glass – A touch of color and elegance 🎨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc – Delivers exceptional smoke diffusion & filtration 🌪️.
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem – Compatible with a variety of accessories 🔄.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Perfect for dry legal smoking herbs 🌿.
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger – Ensures pristine flavor clarity for concentrates 🍯🔥.
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap – Optimized for efficient vapor production 💨.
🌪️ Unparalleled Smoking Experience
Pegasi isn't just aesthetically stunning—it's engineered for peak performance. Whether you're using herbs or concentrates, the UFO perc ensures maximum filtration, delivering ultra-smooth, cool hits every time.
✔️ Optimized airflow for effortless pulls 🚀.
✔️ Enhanced smoke cooling for less harshness on the throat ❄️.
✔️ Minimal drag—enjoy clean, flavorful rips with ease 🍃.
📦 What’s Included?
🔹 1 x Pegasi Hybrid Water Pipe (10” Tall, 7mm Thick)
🔹 1 x Premium Nebula Bowl (For Dry Herbs)
🔹 1 x Premium Etched HS Sol Banger (For Concentrates)
🔹 1 x Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap (For Superior Vapor Control)
🌿 Why Choose Pegasi?
✅ Hybrid Functionality – Use it for both herbs & concentrates effortlessly 🔄.
✅ Premium Materials – German Schott Glass + USA NorthStar Color Glass = Superior Quality 🏆.
✅ Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Fixed Wig Wag UFO Perc ensures elite-level smoke filtration 🌪️.
✅ Collector’s Item – A visually stunning piece built for serious enthusiasts 🎨.
✅ Perfectly Sized – Compact yet powerful for home & on-the-go sessions 🔥.
Step into the next level of smoking with Pegasi, a premium hybrid water pipe that merges stunning craftsmanship with exceptional filtration. Designed for herb and concentrate enthusiasts, this 10-inch beast delivers super smooth, milky rips with its fixed & reinforced UFO percolator.
Crafted from luminous German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass, Pegasi is built to impress—both in performance and aesthetics.
✨ Key Features:
✔️ 10" Tall & 7mm Thick – Durable, heavy-duty glass for long-lasting use 🏆.
✔️ Premium German Schott Clear Glass – Crystal-clear quality for a flawless look 👌.
✔️ NorthStar USA Color Glass – A touch of color and elegance 🎨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc – Delivers exceptional smoke diffusion & filtration 🌪️.
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem – Compatible with a variety of accessories 🔄.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Perfect for dry legal smoking herbs 🌿.
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger – Ensures pristine flavor clarity for concentrates 🍯🔥.
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap – Optimized for efficient vapor production 💨.
🌪️ Unparalleled Smoking Experience
Pegasi isn't just aesthetically stunning—it's engineered for peak performance. Whether you're using herbs or concentrates, the UFO perc ensures maximum filtration, delivering ultra-smooth, cool hits every time.
✔️ Optimized airflow for effortless pulls 🚀.
✔️ Enhanced smoke cooling for less harshness on the throat ❄️.
✔️ Minimal drag—enjoy clean, flavorful rips with ease 🍃.
📦 What’s Included?
🔹 1 x Pegasi Hybrid Water Pipe (10” Tall, 7mm Thick)
🔹 1 x Premium Nebula Bowl (For Dry Herbs)
🔹 1 x Premium Etched HS Sol Banger (For Concentrates)
🔹 1 x Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap (For Superior Vapor Control)
🌿 Why Choose Pegasi?
✅ Hybrid Functionality – Use it for both herbs & concentrates effortlessly 🔄.
✅ Premium Materials – German Schott Glass + USA NorthStar Color Glass = Superior Quality 🏆.
✅ Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Fixed Wig Wag UFO Perc ensures elite-level smoke filtration 🌪️.
✅ Collector’s Item – A visually stunning piece built for serious enthusiasts 🎨.
✅ Perfectly Sized – Compact yet powerful for home & on-the-go sessions 🔥.
High Society - Pegasi Premium Wig Wag Hybrid Pipe (Purple)
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🐎 Pegasi – The One Wyld Stallion Hybrid Water Pipe 🌿💨
Step into the next level of smoking with Pegasi, a premium hybrid water pipe that merges stunning craftsmanship with exceptional filtration. Designed for herb and concentrate enthusiasts, this 10-inch beast delivers super smooth, milky rips with its fixed & reinforced UFO percolator.
Crafted from luminous German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass, Pegasi is built to impress—both in performance and aesthetics.
✨ Key Features:
✔️ 10" Tall & 7mm Thick – Durable, heavy-duty glass for long-lasting use 🏆.
✔️ Premium German Schott Clear Glass – Crystal-clear quality for a flawless look 👌.
✔️ NorthStar USA Color Glass – A touch of color and elegance 🎨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc – Delivers exceptional smoke diffusion & filtration 🌪️.
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem – Compatible with a variety of accessories 🔄.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Perfect for dry legal smoking herbs 🌿.
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger – Ensures pristine flavor clarity for concentrates 🍯🔥.
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap – Optimized for efficient vapor production 💨.
🌪️ Unparalleled Smoking Experience
Pegasi isn't just aesthetically stunning—it's engineered for peak performance. Whether you're using herbs or concentrates, the UFO perc ensures maximum filtration, delivering ultra-smooth, cool hits every time.
✔️ Optimized airflow for effortless pulls 🚀.
✔️ Enhanced smoke cooling for less harshness on the throat ❄️.
✔️ Minimal drag—enjoy clean, flavorful rips with ease 🍃.
📦 What’s Included?
🔹 1 x Pegasi Hybrid Water Pipe (10” Tall, 7mm Thick)
🔹 1 x Premium Nebula Bowl (For Dry Herbs)
🔹 1 x Premium Etched HS Sol Banger (For Concentrates)
🔹 1 x Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap (For Superior Vapor Control)
🌿 Why Choose Pegasi?
✅ Hybrid Functionality – Use it for both herbs & concentrates effortlessly 🔄.
✅ Premium Materials – German Schott Glass + USA NorthStar Color Glass = Superior Quality 🏆.
✅ Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Fixed Wig Wag UFO Perc ensures elite-level smoke filtration 🌪️.
✅ Collector’s Item – A visually stunning piece built for serious enthusiasts 🎨.
✅ Perfectly Sized – Compact yet powerful for home & on-the-go sessions 🔥.
Step into the next level of smoking with Pegasi, a premium hybrid water pipe that merges stunning craftsmanship with exceptional filtration. Designed for herb and concentrate enthusiasts, this 10-inch beast delivers super smooth, milky rips with its fixed & reinforced UFO percolator.
Crafted from luminous German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass, Pegasi is built to impress—both in performance and aesthetics.
✨ Key Features:
✔️ 10" Tall & 7mm Thick – Durable, heavy-duty glass for long-lasting use 🏆.
✔️ Premium German Schott Clear Glass – Crystal-clear quality for a flawless look 👌.
✔️ NorthStar USA Color Glass – A touch of color and elegance 🎨.
✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc – Delivers exceptional smoke diffusion & filtration 🌪️.
✔️ 14mm Female Downstem – Compatible with a variety of accessories 🔄.
✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Perfect for dry legal smoking herbs 🌿.
✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger – Ensures pristine flavor clarity for concentrates 🍯🔥.
✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap – Optimized for efficient vapor production 💨.
🌪️ Unparalleled Smoking Experience
Pegasi isn't just aesthetically stunning—it's engineered for peak performance. Whether you're using herbs or concentrates, the UFO perc ensures maximum filtration, delivering ultra-smooth, cool hits every time.
✔️ Optimized airflow for effortless pulls 🚀.
✔️ Enhanced smoke cooling for less harshness on the throat ❄️.
✔️ Minimal drag—enjoy clean, flavorful rips with ease 🍃.
📦 What’s Included?
🔹 1 x Pegasi Hybrid Water Pipe (10” Tall, 7mm Thick)
🔹 1 x Premium Nebula Bowl (For Dry Herbs)
🔹 1 x Premium Etched HS Sol Banger (For Concentrates)
🔹 1 x Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap (For Superior Vapor Control)
🌿 Why Choose Pegasi?
✅ Hybrid Functionality – Use it for both herbs & concentrates effortlessly 🔄.
✅ Premium Materials – German Schott Glass + USA NorthStar Color Glass = Superior Quality 🏆.
✅ Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Fixed Wig Wag UFO Perc ensures elite-level smoke filtration 🌪️.
✅ Collector’s Item – A visually stunning piece built for serious enthusiasts 🎨.
✅ Perfectly Sized – Compact yet powerful for home & on-the-go sessions 🔥.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item