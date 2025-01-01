🐎 Pegasi – The One Wyld Stallion Hybrid Water Pipe 🌿💨

Step into the next level of smoking with Pegasi, a premium hybrid water pipe that merges stunning craftsmanship with exceptional filtration. Designed for herb and concentrate enthusiasts, this 10-inch beast delivers super smooth, milky rips with its fixed & reinforced UFO percolator.



Crafted from luminous German Schott Glass and USA-made NorthStar color glass, Pegasi is built to impress—both in performance and aesthetics.



✨ Key Features:

✔️ 10" Tall & 7mm Thick – Durable, heavy-duty glass for long-lasting use 🏆.

✔️ Premium German Schott Clear Glass – Crystal-clear quality for a flawless look 👌.

✔️ NorthStar USA Color Glass – A touch of color and elegance 🎨.

✔️ Fixed & Reinforced Wig Wag UFO Perc – Delivers exceptional smoke diffusion & filtration 🌪️.

✔️ 14mm Female Downstem – Compatible with a variety of accessories 🔄.

✔️ Premium Nebula Bowl – Perfect for dry legal smoking herbs 🌿.

✔️ Premium Etched HS Sol Banger – Ensures pristine flavor clarity for concentrates 🍯🔥.

✔️ Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap – Optimized for efficient vapor production 💨.



🌪️ Unparalleled Smoking Experience

Pegasi isn't just aesthetically stunning—it's engineered for peak performance. Whether you're using herbs or concentrates, the UFO perc ensures maximum filtration, delivering ultra-smooth, cool hits every time.



✔️ Optimized airflow for effortless pulls 🚀.

✔️ Enhanced smoke cooling for less harshness on the throat ❄️.

✔️ Minimal drag—enjoy clean, flavorful rips with ease 🍃.



📦 What’s Included?

🔹 1 x Pegasi Hybrid Water Pipe (10” Tall, 7mm Thick)

🔹 1 x Premium Nebula Bowl (For Dry Herbs)

🔹 1 x Premium Etched HS Sol Banger (For Concentrates)

🔹 1 x Premium Wig Wag HS Carb Cap (For Superior Vapor Control)



🌿 Why Choose Pegasi?

✅ Hybrid Functionality – Use it for both herbs & concentrates effortlessly 🔄.

✅ Premium Materials – German Schott Glass + USA NorthStar Color Glass = Superior Quality 🏆.

✅ Smooth & Flavorful Hits – Fixed Wig Wag UFO Perc ensures elite-level smoke filtration 🌪️.

✅ Collector’s Item – A visually stunning piece built for serious enthusiasts 🎨.

✅ Perfectly Sized – Compact yet powerful for home & on-the-go sessions 🔥.

read more