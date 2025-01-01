About this product
HoneyStick Ripper eRig – Power Meets Precision 🔥💨
The HoneyStick Ripper eRig is designed for smooth, flavorful, and powerful sessions. With a massive 4000mAh battery, precise temperature control, and premium dual-use bowls, this eRig takes your dabbing experience to the next level.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 4000mAh Battery Capacity – Long-lasting power for extended sessions.
✔️ 4 Temperature Settings (374-509°F) – Find the perfect heat for optimal flavor & vapor production.
✔️ Dual Use – Ceramic & Quartz Bowls – Customize your hits based on heat retention & flavor preference.
✔️ Borosilicate Glass Bubbler – Ensures cool, smooth, and filtered vapor.
✔️ Glass Carb Cap & Tethered Sleeve – Enhances airflow control for efficient vaporization.
✔️ LED Lights – Visually appealing glow indicators enhance the experience.
✔️ Single-Button Operation – User-friendly interface for effortless control.
✔️ Honeycomb Pattern Design – Stylish, modern, and built for durability.
📏 Specifications
📌 Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
📌 Temperature Range: 374°F - 509°F
📌 Heating Chamber: Ceramic & Quartz Bowls
📌 Glass Attachment: Borosilicate Glass Bubbler
📌 Carb Cap: Glass Cap w/ Tethered Sleeve
📌 Design: Honeycomb Pattern
📌 Operation: Single-Button Function
HoneyStick Ripper eRig - 4000mAh
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
