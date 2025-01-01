Human Grade 6" Beaker Water Pipe – Compact. Clean. Powerful. 💨🔬

Experience smooth, refined hits wherever you go with the Human Grade 6" Beaker Water Pipe—a beautifully crafted piece that blends elegance, durability, and convenience into one sleek package. Whether you're relaxing at home or traveling light, this compact powerhouse is built to deliver.



🔑 Key Features



Compact Yet Functional 📏

At just 6 inches tall, it’s ideal for discreet home use or portable sessions on the go.



Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Made from high-quality, heat-resistant borosilicate, offering durability and a clear, clean aesthetic.



Customizable Setup 🧩

Comes with a 14mm female joint and an 18mm-to-14mm downstem, making it easy to personalize with your favorite accessories.



Integrated Ice Catcher ❄️

Cool your smoke for smoother, cleaner inhales with the built-in ice catcher feature.



Stable Beaker Base ⚖️

The classic beaker design ensures maximum stability and reduced risk of tipping.



Ready to Use ✅

Includes a 14mm flower bowl, so you’re ready to enjoy your sessions right out of the box.



📐 Specifications



Height: 6 inches



Joint Size: 14mm Female



Downstem: 18mm to 14mm, 4.5 inches in length



Material: Borosilicate Glass



📦 Packaging & Details

Each unit arrives securely bubble-wrapped and boxed, complete with a unique barcode and color identifier sticker on the bottom for authenticity and easy cataloging.



⚠️ This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal use only.

