💎 Jane West Twenties Collection Water Pipe | Teal 🌿💨

Experience the exquisite attention to detail in the Jane West Twenties Collection water pipe.



Its sturdy, solid base and elegant upright design simplify use for both beginners and seasoned consumers.



The custom, signature bowl features a striking triangular design, perfect for maximizing the flavor of your dry flower herb.



🔄 Versatile & Elegant Functionality

This versatile piece can also accommodate a banger for use with concentrates.



👄 The ergonomic mouthpiece and wide chamber provide a luxurious smoking experience, filled with thick, flavorful smoke.



With its classic Jane West style and modern functionality, this water pipe captures the essence of the Twenties era.



🧼 Keep it clean with the removable downstem and custom bowl, available in crystal clear and three timeless colors.

read more