🔥 Khalifa x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser – Violet Sky / Mints
Introducing the Khalifa x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser – Violet Sky / Mints, an extraordinary collaboration between the iconic multi-platinum artist Wiz Khalifa and Stündenglass 🎶🌿.
This unique smoking device epitomizes both artistry & functionality, designed to elevate your smoking experience to new heights 🚀.
🌟 Crafted with Meticulous Attention to Detail:
✔️ Vibrant Aesthetics 🎨 – Coated in a mesmerizing purple & green wave pattern, inspired by Wiz Khalifa’s favorite strains, Violet Sky & Khalifa Mints 💜💚. Each unit is hand-dipped using a water transfer method, ensuring that no two pieces are alike 🖌️.
✔️ Innovative Design 🔄 – Featuring a 360° rotating glass infuser, this device utilizes kinetic motion activation through cascading water displacement & opposing airflow technology 🌊. Experience the natural force of gravity like never before ✨.
✔️ Premium Materials 🏆 – Constructed from high-quality borosilicate glass & aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, ensuring durability and a sleek, modern look.
✔️ Versatile Functionality 🔄 – The complete set includes an aluminum hookah bowl kit & glass liner, while also being compatible with any smoking or vaporization device that has a 14mm male joint. A 3-foot silicone hose allows for direct draws, or opt for contactless consumption through the adjustable mouthpiece 💨.
✔️ Patented Excellence 🏅 – Backed by multiple US & international patents, the Khalifa x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser is not only a smoking device but a testament to innovative design 🎯. Comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind ✅.
✔️ Convenient Packaging 📦 – Delivered in a customized reusable craft box with a handle, making it easy to store & transport safely 🚗.
💨 Elevate Your Smoking Ritual – Where Sophistication Meets Exceptional Performance! 🎶🌿
Khalifa x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser - Violet Sky / Mints
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
