About this product
🧼 KLEAN Glass – Beaker 💨
KLEAN Glass - Beaker is the epitome of quality and sophistication, designed for connoisseurs who demand excellence in their smoking experience.
🔍 Features:
🧪 Crafted from premium 7-9mm thick glass for exceptional durability and aesthetics
🌟 Signature glow-in-the-dark stripe sets it apart from other glass products on the market
📏 12 inches tall beaker-style water pipe for a premium smoke session
💪 9mm thick borosilicate glass construction for added strength
❄️ Built-in ice-catcher ensures a smooth and cool smoking experience
🌿 14mm KLEAN bowl with a glass screen guarantees pure enjoyment
📦 What's Inside the Box:
1 x KLEAN Beaker
1 x KLEAN Glass Bowl
1 x Downstem
1 x Silicone Ice Mold
1 x Cleaning Brush
2 x Cleaning Caps
Elevate your smoking routine with KLEAN Glass - Beaker, and indulge in the ultimate smoking experience. 😌💎
🛒 MSRP: $99.99
KLEAN Glass - Beaker is the epitome of quality and sophistication, designed for connoisseurs who demand excellence in their smoking experience.
🔍 Features:
🧪 Crafted from premium 7-9mm thick glass for exceptional durability and aesthetics
🌟 Signature glow-in-the-dark stripe sets it apart from other glass products on the market
📏 12 inches tall beaker-style water pipe for a premium smoke session
💪 9mm thick borosilicate glass construction for added strength
❄️ Built-in ice-catcher ensures a smooth and cool smoking experience
🌿 14mm KLEAN bowl with a glass screen guarantees pure enjoyment
📦 What's Inside the Box:
1 x KLEAN Beaker
1 x KLEAN Glass Bowl
1 x Downstem
1 x Silicone Ice Mold
1 x Cleaning Brush
2 x Cleaning Caps
Elevate your smoking routine with KLEAN Glass - Beaker, and indulge in the ultimate smoking experience. 😌💎
🛒 MSRP: $99.99
KLEAN Glass - Beaker
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🧼 KLEAN Glass – Beaker 💨
KLEAN Glass - Beaker is the epitome of quality and sophistication, designed for connoisseurs who demand excellence in their smoking experience.
🔍 Features:
🧪 Crafted from premium 7-9mm thick glass for exceptional durability and aesthetics
🌟 Signature glow-in-the-dark stripe sets it apart from other glass products on the market
📏 12 inches tall beaker-style water pipe for a premium smoke session
💪 9mm thick borosilicate glass construction for added strength
❄️ Built-in ice-catcher ensures a smooth and cool smoking experience
🌿 14mm KLEAN bowl with a glass screen guarantees pure enjoyment
📦 What's Inside the Box:
1 x KLEAN Beaker
1 x KLEAN Glass Bowl
1 x Downstem
1 x Silicone Ice Mold
1 x Cleaning Brush
2 x Cleaning Caps
Elevate your smoking routine with KLEAN Glass - Beaker, and indulge in the ultimate smoking experience. 😌💎
🛒 MSRP: $99.99
KLEAN Glass - Beaker is the epitome of quality and sophistication, designed for connoisseurs who demand excellence in their smoking experience.
🔍 Features:
🧪 Crafted from premium 7-9mm thick glass for exceptional durability and aesthetics
🌟 Signature glow-in-the-dark stripe sets it apart from other glass products on the market
📏 12 inches tall beaker-style water pipe for a premium smoke session
💪 9mm thick borosilicate glass construction for added strength
❄️ Built-in ice-catcher ensures a smooth and cool smoking experience
🌿 14mm KLEAN bowl with a glass screen guarantees pure enjoyment
📦 What's Inside the Box:
1 x KLEAN Beaker
1 x KLEAN Glass Bowl
1 x Downstem
1 x Silicone Ice Mold
1 x Cleaning Brush
2 x Cleaning Caps
Elevate your smoking routine with KLEAN Glass - Beaker, and indulge in the ultimate smoking experience. 😌💎
🛒 MSRP: $99.99
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item