🔥 Krave Glass – Functional Art Since 2010 🧪

Krave Glass has been a popular brand in the industry since 2010. We are known for our high-end line of functional borosilicate glass pieces.



All our pieces are designed with a combination of experienced scientific glass blowing techniques and functional glass art. 🎨💨



We believe in making exceptionally cool, high-quality pieces to add to your collection.



All our pieces are carefully designed and made with love, innovation, and positive energy. ✨❤️🧠



We’re constantly designing new items and adding to our product line.



We make a nice range of freezable handpipes, waterpipes, and recyclers – it’s our most popular collection to date. ❄️🚿♻️



