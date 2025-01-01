About this product
Lemonnade X G Pen Connect Vaporizer – Berner’s Limited-Edition Innovation 🎤🔥
Designed in collaboration with legendary entrepreneur and Bay Area rapper Berner, the Lemonnade X G Pen Connect Vaporizer delivers a revolutionary way to enjoy concentrates with any glass-on-glass water piece. No torch, no exposed nail—just pure, high-density vapor in seconds. 🚀
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔ Berner-Approved Design – Fully customized Lemonnade yellow edition with a Connect Battery, Tank, Housing, and Hemp Travel Case.
✔ Instant Heat-Up – Reaches temperature in just 5 seconds, delivering powerful, flavorful vapor without the hassle of traditional rigs.
✔ Advanced Ceramic Heating – Even and efficient concentrate vaporization with patented reverse airflow technology.
✔ Universal Compatibility – Pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece using 10mm*, 14mm, and 18mm* attachments (female-jointed).
✔ Magnetic Battery System – Snap-in connection for effortless setup with 850mAh power for multiple back-to-back sessions.
✔ Pass-Through Charging – Keep the sessions going while charging.
✔ Spring-Loaded Carb Release Button – Instant airflow control for easy clearing of the chamber.
✔ Customizable Settings – Three temperature levels + extended draw mode to personalize heat & flavor.
🎒 Complete Kit Includes:
✔ Lemonnade Yellow Connect Battery
✔ Lemonnade Yellow Tank & Housing
✔ Hemp Travel Case – Portable & protective storage for easy transport.
✔ 10mm, 14mm, & 18mm Glass-on-Glass Attachments** – Compatible with most water pieces.
✔ Magnetic Tank Cap – Secure & easy to load concentrates.
✔ USB Charging Cable – For quick power-ups.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
