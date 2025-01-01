Lemonnade X G Pen Connect Vaporizer – Berner’s Limited-Edition Innovation 🎤🔥

Designed in collaboration with legendary entrepreneur and Bay Area rapper Berner, the Lemonnade X G Pen Connect Vaporizer delivers a revolutionary way to enjoy concentrates with any glass-on-glass water piece. No torch, no exposed nail—just pure, high-density vapor in seconds. 🚀



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔ Berner-Approved Design – Fully customized Lemonnade yellow edition with a Connect Battery, Tank, Housing, and Hemp Travel Case.

✔ Instant Heat-Up – Reaches temperature in just 5 seconds, delivering powerful, flavorful vapor without the hassle of traditional rigs.

✔ Advanced Ceramic Heating – Even and efficient concentrate vaporization with patented reverse airflow technology.

✔ Universal Compatibility – Pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece using 10mm*, 14mm, and 18mm* attachments (female-jointed).

✔ Magnetic Battery System – Snap-in connection for effortless setup with 850mAh power for multiple back-to-back sessions.

✔ Pass-Through Charging – Keep the sessions going while charging.

✔ Spring-Loaded Carb Release Button – Instant airflow control for easy clearing of the chamber.

✔ Customizable Settings – Three temperature levels + extended draw mode to personalize heat & flavor.



🎒 Complete Kit Includes:

✔ Lemonnade Yellow Connect Battery

✔ Lemonnade Yellow Tank & Housing

✔ Hemp Travel Case – Portable & protective storage for easy transport.

✔ 10mm, 14mm, & 18mm Glass-on-Glass Attachments** – Compatible with most water pieces.

✔ Magnetic Tank Cap – Secure & easy to load concentrates.

✔ USB Charging Cable – For quick power-ups.

