Lemonnade X G Pen Connect Vaporizer – Berner’s Limited-Edition Innovation 🎀πŸ”₯

Designed in collaboration with legendary entrepreneur and Bay Area rapper Berner, the Lemonnade X G Pen Connect Vaporizer delivers a revolutionary way to enjoy concentrates with any glass-on-glass water piece. No torch, no exposed nailβ€”just pure, high-density vapor in seconds. πŸš€



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

βœ” Berner-Approved Design – Fully customized Lemonnade yellow edition with a Connect Battery, Tank, Housing, and Hemp Travel Case.

βœ” Instant Heat-Up – Reaches temperature in just 5 seconds, delivering powerful, flavorful vapor without the hassle of traditional rigs.

βœ” Advanced Ceramic Heating – Even and efficient concentrate vaporization with patented reverse airflow technology.

βœ” Universal Compatibility – Pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece using 10mm*, 14mm, and 18mm* attachments (female-jointed).

βœ” Magnetic Battery System – Snap-in connection for effortless setup with 850mAh power for multiple back-to-back sessions.

βœ” Pass-Through Charging – Keep the sessions going while charging.

βœ” Spring-Loaded Carb Release Button – Instant airflow control for easy clearing of the chamber.

βœ” Customizable Settings – Three temperature levels + extended draw mode to personalize heat & flavor.



πŸŽ’ Complete Kit Includes:

βœ” Lemonnade Yellow Connect Battery

βœ” Lemonnade Yellow Tank & Housing

βœ” Hemp Travel Case – Portable & protective storage for easy transport.

βœ” 10mm, 14mm, & 18mm Glass-on-Glass Attachments** – Compatible with most water pieces.

βœ” Magnetic Tank Cap – Secure & easy to load concentrates.

βœ” USB Charging Cable – For quick power-ups.

read more