Lemonnade X G Pen Roam Vaporizer – Berner’s Exclusive Collab 🎤🔥
Designed in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, the Lemonnade X G Pen Roam is the ultimate on-the-go vaporizer for water-filtered concentrate sessions. 🚀
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔ All-in-One Portable Vaporizer – Features an integrated, spill-proof borosilicate glass hydrotube for smooth, water-filtered vaporization.
✔ Pure Flavor & Power – Equipped with a fully Quartz tank for clean, flavorful hits and rapid heat-up times.
✔ Customizable Temperature Control – LED display with an adjustable range from 400°F - 800°F+ (204°C - 427°C+) to tailor your experience.
✔ Powerful 1,300mAh Battery – Heats within seconds and features haptic feedback to indicate when it’s ready.
✔ Durable & Discreet – Lightweight aluminum alloy shell for stealthy portability & protection.
✔ Pass-Through Charging – Use while charging with the included USB-to-Micro-USB cable.
✔ Easy to Clean & Maintain – All components in the vapor path can be easily disassembled and cleaned.
🎒 Complete Kit Includes:
✔ Hemp Travel Case – Stylish and functional with room for two concentrate jars & accessory storage.
✔ Micro-USB to USB Charging Cable – For fast and efficient charging.
✔ Loading Tool – Effortlessly handle concentrates.
✔ Cotton Swabs – Keep your vaporizer clean and fresh.
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
