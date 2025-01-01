Lemonnade X G Pen Roam Vaporizer – Berner’s Exclusive Collab 🎤🔥

Designed in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, the Lemonnade X G Pen Roam is the ultimate on-the-go vaporizer for water-filtered concentrate sessions. 🚀



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔ All-in-One Portable Vaporizer – Features an integrated, spill-proof borosilicate glass hydrotube for smooth, water-filtered vaporization.

✔ Pure Flavor & Power – Equipped with a fully Quartz tank for clean, flavorful hits and rapid heat-up times.

✔ Customizable Temperature Control – LED display with an adjustable range from 400°F - 800°F+ (204°C - 427°C+) to tailor your experience.

✔ Powerful 1,300mAh Battery – Heats within seconds and features haptic feedback to indicate when it’s ready.

✔ Durable & Discreet – Lightweight aluminum alloy shell for stealthy portability & protection.

✔ Pass-Through Charging – Use while charging with the included USB-to-Micro-USB cable.

✔ Easy to Clean & Maintain – All components in the vapor path can be easily disassembled and cleaned.



🎒 Complete Kit Includes:

✔ Hemp Travel Case – Stylish and functional with room for two concentrate jars & accessory storage.

✔ Micro-USB to USB Charging Cable – For fast and efficient charging.

✔ Loading Tool – Effortlessly handle concentrates.

✔ Cotton Swabs – Keep your vaporizer clean and fresh.

