About this product
💄 Smyle Labs Lip Balm Cart Pen – Discreet & Portable
The Smyle Labs Lip Balm Cart Pen is a unique battery designed for on-the-go relaxation 🏆.
✔️ Button-free design for a seamless experience 🎯.
✔️ Discreet, covered charging port 🔌 – No unnecessary attention.
✔️ When not in use, simply twist off your aroma cartridge and store it inside the included second lip balm storage 💨✨.
🌟 Included Accessories:
✔️ Lip Balm Battery x 1 🔋
✔️ Lip Balm Storage x 1 💄
✔️ Small Top Caps x 2 🔄
✔️ Foam Inserts x 2 🏆
✔️ Charging Cable x 1 🔌
🔥 Features:
✔️ Discreet Design 🕶️
✔️ Fits 0.5g and 1.0g Inside 📏
✔️ Fits All Sizes on Top 🔄
✔️ Preheat Function 🔥
✔️ Variable Voltage ⚡
💨 Viral Aromatherapy 510 Cartridge Battery!
Introducing the Penjamin™ Lip Balm Edition, a creative and portable aromatherapy 510 battery disguised as a pair of lip balms 💄✨.
Engineered by Smyle Labs™, this high-performance device offers a discreet & convenient way to enjoy aromatherapy sessions anytime, anywhere 🌿💨.
✔️ Order Includes Two Lip Balms – The first lip balm is a battery, and the second lip balm is a storage container! 🎯
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Stealth Design 🕶️ – The lip balm appearance allows you to hide your cart in plain sight for ultimate privacy.
✔️ Compatibility 🔄 – Supports most 1g & 0.5g cartridges (aroma cartridges not included).
✔️ Rechargeable 🔋 – Equipped with a USB-C charging port for fast recharging.
✔️ Portable Case 🎒 – Attach to a lanyard or keychain to take it anywhere and avoid losing your battery.
🎨 Available Colors:
✔️ Black (Battery) / Blue (Storage) 🔵
✔️ Black (Battery) / Red (Storage) 🔴
✔️ Pink (Battery) / Red (Storage) 💖
📦 Included Accessories:
✔️ Small Top Caps x 2 🔄
✔️ Foam Inserts x 2 🏆
✔️ Portable Charger 🔌
Lip Balm Cart Pen By Smyle™ Labs
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
