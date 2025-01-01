💄 Smyle Labs Lip Balm Cart Pen – Discreet & Portable

The Smyle Labs Lip Balm Cart Pen is a unique battery designed for on-the-go relaxation 🏆.



✔️ Button-free design for a seamless experience 🎯.

✔️ Discreet, covered charging port 🔌 – No unnecessary attention.

✔️ When not in use, simply twist off your aroma cartridge and store it inside the included second lip balm storage 💨✨.



🌟 Included Accessories:

✔️ Lip Balm Battery x 1 🔋

✔️ Lip Balm Storage x 1 💄

✔️ Small Top Caps x 2 🔄

✔️ Foam Inserts x 2 🏆

✔️ Charging Cable x 1 🔌



🔥 Features:

✔️ Discreet Design 🕶️

✔️ Fits 0.5g and 1.0g Inside 📏

✔️ Fits All Sizes on Top 🔄

✔️ Preheat Function 🔥

✔️ Variable Voltage ⚡



💨 Viral Aromatherapy 510 Cartridge Battery!

Introducing the Penjamin™ Lip Balm Edition, a creative and portable aromatherapy 510 battery disguised as a pair of lip balms 💄✨.



Engineered by Smyle Labs™, this high-performance device offers a discreet & convenient way to enjoy aromatherapy sessions anytime, anywhere 🌿💨.



✔️ Order Includes Two Lip Balms – The first lip balm is a battery, and the second lip balm is a storage container! 🎯



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Stealth Design 🕶️ – The lip balm appearance allows you to hide your cart in plain sight for ultimate privacy.

✔️ Compatibility 🔄 – Supports most 1g & 0.5g cartridges (aroma cartridges not included).

✔️ Rechargeable 🔋 – Equipped with a USB-C charging port for fast recharging.

✔️ Portable Case 🎒 – Attach to a lanyard or keychain to take it anywhere and avoid losing your battery.



🎨 Available Colors:

✔️ Black (Battery) / Blue (Storage) 🔵

✔️ Black (Battery) / Red (Storage) 🔴

✔️ Pink (Battery) / Red (Storage) 💖



📦 Included Accessories:

✔️ Small Top Caps x 2 🔄

✔️ Foam Inserts x 2 🏆

✔️ Portable Charger 🔌

read more