About this product
Electric Dab Rig | 950mAh Battery | Artistic Glass Bubbler 🎨💨
🔥 Elevate your dabbing game with this sleek, high-performance electric dab rig! Designed for convenience, style, and flavor, this portable rig offers powerful hits, a colorful light show, and easy cleaning for the ultimate concentrate experience.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 950mAh Battery – Enjoy long-lasting sessions before needing a recharge.
✔️ Variable Voltage (3.5-3.9V) – Customize your experience with adjustable power settings.
✔️ Artistic Glass Bubbler – Stylish & functional for smooth, water-cooled hits.
✔️ Segmented Design – Effortless cleaning and easy maintenance.
✔️ LED Indicators – Shows voltage settings & battery life at a glance.
✔️ Built-in Light Show – Add some color and excitement to your session.
✔️ Hidden On-Board Dab Tool – Convenience on the go for quick, mess-free dabbing.
✔️ x2 710 Type-D Quartz Coil Atomizers – Efficient heating for pure flavor and big clouds.
✔️ USB-C Charging – Fast & reliable power (⚠️ charger not included).
✔️ Multiple Color Options – Choose a style that matches your vibe.
🔥 Elevate your dabbing game with this sleek, high-performance electric dab rig! Designed for convenience, style, and flavor, this portable rig offers powerful hits, a colorful light show, and easy cleaning for the ultimate concentrate experience.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 950mAh Battery – Enjoy long-lasting sessions before needing a recharge.
✔️ Variable Voltage (3.5-3.9V) – Customize your experience with adjustable power settings.
✔️ Artistic Glass Bubbler – Stylish & functional for smooth, water-cooled hits.
✔️ Segmented Design – Effortless cleaning and easy maintenance.
✔️ LED Indicators – Shows voltage settings & battery life at a glance.
✔️ Built-in Light Show – Add some color and excitement to your session.
✔️ Hidden On-Board Dab Tool – Convenience on the go for quick, mess-free dabbing.
✔️ x2 710 Type-D Quartz Coil Atomizers – Efficient heating for pure flavor and big clouds.
✔️ USB-C Charging – Fast & reliable power (⚠️ charger not included).
✔️ Multiple Color Options – Choose a style that matches your vibe.
Lookah Dinosaur eRig | 950mAh
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Electric Dab Rig | 950mAh Battery | Artistic Glass Bubbler 🎨💨
🔥 Elevate your dabbing game with this sleek, high-performance electric dab rig! Designed for convenience, style, and flavor, this portable rig offers powerful hits, a colorful light show, and easy cleaning for the ultimate concentrate experience.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 950mAh Battery – Enjoy long-lasting sessions before needing a recharge.
✔️ Variable Voltage (3.5-3.9V) – Customize your experience with adjustable power settings.
✔️ Artistic Glass Bubbler – Stylish & functional for smooth, water-cooled hits.
✔️ Segmented Design – Effortless cleaning and easy maintenance.
✔️ LED Indicators – Shows voltage settings & battery life at a glance.
✔️ Built-in Light Show – Add some color and excitement to your session.
✔️ Hidden On-Board Dab Tool – Convenience on the go for quick, mess-free dabbing.
✔️ x2 710 Type-D Quartz Coil Atomizers – Efficient heating for pure flavor and big clouds.
✔️ USB-C Charging – Fast & reliable power (⚠️ charger not included).
✔️ Multiple Color Options – Choose a style that matches your vibe.
🔥 Elevate your dabbing game with this sleek, high-performance electric dab rig! Designed for convenience, style, and flavor, this portable rig offers powerful hits, a colorful light show, and easy cleaning for the ultimate concentrate experience.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 950mAh Battery – Enjoy long-lasting sessions before needing a recharge.
✔️ Variable Voltage (3.5-3.9V) – Customize your experience with adjustable power settings.
✔️ Artistic Glass Bubbler – Stylish & functional for smooth, water-cooled hits.
✔️ Segmented Design – Effortless cleaning and easy maintenance.
✔️ LED Indicators – Shows voltage settings & battery life at a glance.
✔️ Built-in Light Show – Add some color and excitement to your session.
✔️ Hidden On-Board Dab Tool – Convenience on the go for quick, mess-free dabbing.
✔️ x2 710 Type-D Quartz Coil Atomizers – Efficient heating for pure flavor and big clouds.
✔️ USB-C Charging – Fast & reliable power (⚠️ charger not included).
✔️ Multiple Color Options – Choose a style that matches your vibe.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item