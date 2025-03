πŸ”Ί Lookah Glass Stacked Triangle Water Pipe | 11.25" | 14mm F πŸ’¨

Ride the waves of pure, smooth hits with Lookah's Glass Stacked Triangle Water Pipe.



Take a rip, feel the chill, and exhale an "Oh, Lookah-y!" 🌊😌



Designed for those who appreciate a cool and clean hit, this water pipe delivers nothing but the best.



So why settle for anything less? Bask in the luxury of Lookah and enjoy the smoothest rips around.



πŸ“ Specs:

πŸ“ 11.25 inches tall

πŸ§ͺ Glass water pipe

πŸ’¨ Slitted disc percolator

πŸ”Ί Tiered conical chamber

βš–οΈ Pedestal base

πŸ”– Lookah logo on chamber

🌿 Includes a 14mm male herb slide

🎨 Multiple colors available

