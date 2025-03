πŸͺ Lookah Glass Trip Water Pipe – 7" / 14mm F πŸ‘οΈπŸ’¨

"It's no trip to Mars, but this water pipe is out of this world!



With a compact 7-inch size and a smooth 14mm F joint, this piece delivers smooth and filtered hits every time.



πŸš€ It's an intergalactic adventure for your taste buds and lungs!"



Slide into a galaxy of flavor and smoothness.



The Lookah Glass Trip Water Pipe promises out-of-this-world hits with its compact size and smooth joint.



✨ Explore new dimensions of pleasure for your senses with each use.



(Disclaimer: this piece will not actually take you to Mars.) 🌌



πŸ“ Specifications:

πŸ“ 7 inches tall

πŸ§ͺ Glass water pipe

πŸ”˜ Perforated ball percolator

🌈 Trippy pattern & eyeball design

🌐 Spherical chamber

βš–οΈ Pedestal base

πŸ”– Lookah logo on joint connection

🌿 Includes a 14mm male herb slide

read more