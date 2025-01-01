👑 Lookah Seahorse Queen Electric Dab Rig | 800mAh 🔥

This dab rig is a game changer!



Get ready to take your dabbing game to the next level with the Lookah Seahorse Queen Electric Dab Rig.



With its powerful 800mAh battery, you'll be able to enjoy smooth, efficient hits every time. No more waiting for your rig to heat up or dealing with messy torches.



Plus, the sleek and compact design makes it perfect for both at-home use and on-the-go adventures.



Don't settle for boring dab rigs — add a little "swag" to your collection with the Lookah Seahorse Queen! 😎



🔋 Features:

🔋 800mAh battery



⚡ Electric dab rig



🎚️ Variable voltage settings (3.2-4.0V)



🔁 Manual & Session Modes



💨 Large glass bubbler attachment



🔩 x2 510 threaded dab tips



✨ Tactile power button



🧍 Integrated stand



🧲 Coil cap w/ magnetic connection



🧼 Easy to disassemble and clean



🧽 Includes cleaning brush



🔌 USB-C charging w/ pass-through function



🎨 Multiple color options available

read more