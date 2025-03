๐Ÿ€ Looking for something traditional and trendsetting? You're in Luck!

This three-piece set is the epitome of simple chic and it's ready for your cannabis routine.



Luck is a stylish My Bud Vaseโ„ข combination of a matching blue and white porcelain vase, stash container, and coaster. She also comes with a clear bubble bowl, fern leaf stem poker, and small white foam flowers.



๐ŸŒฟ This Luck will always be on your side~



๐ŸŽ Included in your Luck My Bud Vaseยฎ

๐Ÿ€ Luck Vase โ€“ H: 8 inches W: 3.5 inches

๐Ÿ€ Luck Custom Slide โ€“ 9 millimeters 2.5" Small Clear Bubble Bowl

๐Ÿ€ Matching Stash Jar โ€“ H: 3 inches W: 1.75 inches

๐Ÿ€ Matching Coaster โ€“ 4 inches

๐Ÿ€ Fixed Downstem

๐Ÿ€ Fern and White Rose Flower Poker

๐Ÿ€ My Bud Vaseยฎ tag & Certificate of Authenticity

