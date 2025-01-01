About this product
🧜♀️ Say Shell-o! 🌊
The Mermaid of the high seas has arrived, and she’s making quite a splash! Whether swimming solo or paddling with your pod, no seaweed sesh is complete without her. 🌿🐚
She’s a powerful presence calling on your inner voyager to escape into a place of creativity and discovery. Brought to life for the wanderer within us all, you two were “mermaid” for each other! 🧭✨
An exquisite showpiece for your home or the perfect companion as you slip into a warm bath, you’ll “sea” how our Mermaid transforms your space into a sacred smoking experience.
Contoured in fine ceramic, her textured scales and dipped crackle-glazed finish mirror the ocean itself in a rich ombré of tawny sands, teals, aqua, and seashell white.
She comes with a matching sea green glass bubble bowl, shimmery coral poker, and a hemp-wick ribbon holding a delicate cowrie shell. Just add seaweed and begin your own cannabis quest. 🌺
🎁 Included in your Mermaid My Bud Vase™
🌊 Mermaid Vase – H: 10.5 inches W: 3 inches
🫧 Mermaid Custom Slide – 9 millimeters 2.75" large bubble bowl
🌿 Fixed Downstem
🪸 Coral Flower Poker
🧵 Hemp Wick with Cowrie Shell
📜 My Bud Vase™ tag & Certificate of Authenticity
Mermaid Vase Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
