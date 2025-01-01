🧜‍♀️ Say Shell-o! 🌊

The Mermaid of the high seas has arrived, and she’s making quite a splash! Whether swimming solo or paddling with your pod, no seaweed sesh is complete without her. 🌿🐚



She’s a powerful presence calling on your inner voyager to escape into a place of creativity and discovery. Brought to life for the wanderer within us all, you two were “mermaid” for each other! 🧭✨



An exquisite showpiece for your home or the perfect companion as you slip into a warm bath, you’ll “sea” how our Mermaid transforms your space into a sacred smoking experience.



Contoured in fine ceramic, her textured scales and dipped crackle-glazed finish mirror the ocean itself in a rich ombré of tawny sands, teals, aqua, and seashell white.



She comes with a matching sea green glass bubble bowl, shimmery coral poker, and a hemp-wick ribbon holding a delicate cowrie shell. Just add seaweed and begin your own cannabis quest. 🌺



🎁 Included in your Mermaid My Bud Vase™

🌊 Mermaid Vase – H: 10.5 inches W: 3 inches

🫧 Mermaid Custom Slide – 9 millimeters 2.75" large bubble bowl

🌿 Fixed Downstem

🪸 Coral Flower Poker

🧵 Hemp Wick with Cowrie Shell

📜 My Bud Vase™ tag & Certificate of Authenticity

