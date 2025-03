πŸ›Έ Milkyway Glass Area 51 Dab Rig – 10" / 14mm F / Slime

Experience the cosmic wonders of the universe with the Milkyway Glass Area 51 Dab Rig πŸŒŒπŸ’¨. This eye-catching piece stands at 10 inches tall and showcases a unique Area 51 design that is sure to spark conversations πŸ‘½βœ¨.



🌟 Key Features:

βœ”οΈ Impressive Height πŸ“ – At 10 inches, this rig is perfect for both display & use.

βœ”οΈ Innovative Percolation 🌊 – The built-in perforated disc percolator ensures smooth, filtered hits for an enhanced dabbing experience.

βœ”οΈ Premium Materials πŸ† – Crafted from slime & smoke frosted borosilicate glass, this rig not only looks stunning but is also durable.

βœ”οΈ Signature Branding 🎨 – Featuring the distinctive Milkyway Glass logo, this piece stands out among the rest.

βœ”οΈ Complete Setup πŸ”₯ – Comes with a 14mm male quartz banger, ready for you to dive into your dabbing adventures.

read more