🧰 E-Trays Mini – Compact Portable Dab Session Organizer

This sleek mini organizer can:

✅ Keep your glass pieces safe

✅ Keep you organized

✅ Make your dab sessions portable

✅ Make it easy to store items away from children

✅ Look fantastic on your table ✨



📦 E-Trays Include:

🔌 Inset for Puffco Charging Dock

🛠️ Hot Knife or Dab Tool Slot

💨 1 Carb Cap Storage Hole (fits original cap and accessory sizes)

🧽 Heavy Duty Glass Swab Holder

🧴 Stainless Steel & Glass ISO Dispensing Pump

🧈 1 Dab Jar Slot for multi-sized and shaped containers



🧼 ISO Pump Features:

🤲 Easy one-handed liquid dispensing

🚫 Alcohol will not drain back into the receptacle, keeping it clean & sanitary

🧪 Holds 3 oz of alcohol



🧊 Inset for Standard Dab Jars Holds:

🔘 40mm jars



🔘 32mm jars



🔵 Round jars



◼️ Square jars



📏 Dimensions:

About 8 in x 7 in, stands about 2 in tall without accessories



⚠️ PUFFCO PRODUCTS ARE NOT INCLUDED… USED FOR PHOTO SETUP ONLY!!

read more