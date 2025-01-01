MJ Arsenal Alpine Series Bowl – Nature Meets Craftsmanship 🌲🔥

Enhance your setup with the MJ Arsenal Alpine Series Bowl, a premium glass accessory that combines sleek functionality with natural elegance. Designed to pair perfectly with the Alpine Series Palisade Water Pipe, this bowl adds a refined, earthy touch to your collection.



🔑 Product Features



Perfect Compatibility 🧩

Fits 14mm joints, offering a seamless connection with MJ Arsenal pieces or any standard 14mm setup.



Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Built from high-quality, heat-resistant glass to withstand repeated use while maintaining clarity and integrity.



Elegant Wood Accents 🌳

Accented with milled black walnut, bringing a unique, elevated aesthetic to your glassware.



Optimized Airflow Design 💨

Engineered for smooth, flavorful hits, ensuring consistent performance every time you light up.



📐 Specifications



Retail Unit: One (1) Bowl



Joint Size: 14mm



Material: Borosilicate Glass + Black Walnut Accent



⚠️ Note: This product, and all products on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.

