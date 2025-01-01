About this product
MJ Arsenal Alpine Series Bowl – Nature Meets Craftsmanship 🌲🔥
Enhance your setup with the MJ Arsenal Alpine Series Bowl, a premium glass accessory that combines sleek functionality with natural elegance. Designed to pair perfectly with the Alpine Series Palisade Water Pipe, this bowl adds a refined, earthy touch to your collection.
🔑 Product Features
Perfect Compatibility 🧩
Fits 14mm joints, offering a seamless connection with MJ Arsenal pieces or any standard 14mm setup.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Built from high-quality, heat-resistant glass to withstand repeated use while maintaining clarity and integrity.
Elegant Wood Accents 🌳
Accented with milled black walnut, bringing a unique, elevated aesthetic to your glassware.
Optimized Airflow Design 💨
Engineered for smooth, flavorful hits, ensuring consistent performance every time you light up.
📐 Specifications
Retail Unit: One (1) Bowl
Joint Size: 14mm
Material: Borosilicate Glass + Black Walnut Accent
⚠️ Note: This product, and all products on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.
MJ Arsenal - Alpine Series Bowl
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
