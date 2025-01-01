❤️‍🔥 MJ Arsenal – Burning Heart

7th Annual Limited Edition – Valentine's Day 2024 Collection



Step into a world of enchantment and elegance with the Burning Heart by MJ Arsenal—a timeless tribute to love and craftsmanship from their exclusive Valentine's Day Collection. 💘



💎 Key Features:

💝 Limited Edition Valentine's Day Collection

Be part of something extra special with this one-of-a-kind collector’s piece.



🔥 Exquisite Borosilicate Glass

Crafted with luxury and durability in mind for smooth, clean hits.



🔗 Convenient 14mm Connection

Standard fitting for effortless use with your favorite accessories.



🌿 Includes 14mm Bowl

Ready to go—elevate your smoking experience from the first puff.



📏 Specifications:

Piece Dimensions: 6" x 3.25" x 8.25"



Packaging Size: 7" x 4" x 9"



Embrace the charm and romance of this limited-edition masterpiece, carefully designed for legal use only.



Add a touch of sophistication and heart to your collection with the captivating Burning Heart from MJ Arsenal. 💘✨

read more