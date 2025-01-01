MJ Arsenal Reclaim / Dry Ash Catcher – Cleaner Hits, Smarter Sessions 🔄🔥

Upgrade your mini rig setup with the MJ Arsenal Reclaim / Dry Ash Catcher, engineered to deliver cleaner hits, better airflow, and efficient reclaim capture—all in one compact, high-performing accessory. Whether you're preserving concentrates or reducing ash buildup, this catcher is a must-have for smooth, uninterrupted sessions.



🔑 Key Features



Mini Rig Compatibility 🧩

Designed to work seamlessly with MJ Arsenal Mini Rigs including the Titan, Ursa, Apollo, and Gemini models.



Customizable Quartz Options 💎

Includes a removable 18mm to 10mm insert, letting you adapt to your preferred quartz sizes with ease.



Reclaim-Ready Design 💧

Enjoy the ability to reload and reclaim your oil mid-session—saving materials while enhancing your experience.



Compact & Convenient 📏

With dimensions of 2.5" x 2.2" x 1.5", it’s perfectly sized to integrate into your current rig setup without adding bulk.



💡 Usage Tip

For maximum stability, position the catcher closer to the rig rather than directly in front. This helps balance the weight and prevents tipping during use.



⚠️ Note: This product, along with all items on our site, is intended and sold for legal use only.

