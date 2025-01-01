About this product
MJ Arsenal Reclaim / Dry Ash Catcher – Cleaner Hits, Smarter Sessions 🔄🔥
Upgrade your mini rig setup with the MJ Arsenal Reclaim / Dry Ash Catcher, engineered to deliver cleaner hits, better airflow, and efficient reclaim capture—all in one compact, high-performing accessory. Whether you're preserving concentrates or reducing ash buildup, this catcher is a must-have for smooth, uninterrupted sessions.
🔑 Key Features
Mini Rig Compatibility 🧩
Designed to work seamlessly with MJ Arsenal Mini Rigs including the Titan, Ursa, Apollo, and Gemini models.
Customizable Quartz Options 💎
Includes a removable 18mm to 10mm insert, letting you adapt to your preferred quartz sizes with ease.
Reclaim-Ready Design 💧
Enjoy the ability to reload and reclaim your oil mid-session—saving materials while enhancing your experience.
Compact & Convenient 📏
With dimensions of 2.5" x 2.2" x 1.5", it’s perfectly sized to integrate into your current rig setup without adding bulk.
💡 Usage Tip
For maximum stability, position the catcher closer to the rig rather than directly in front. This helps balance the weight and prevents tipping during use.
⚠️ Note: This product, along with all items on our site, is intended and sold for legal use only.
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
