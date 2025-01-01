🧙‍♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong 🎃

Halloween Series – Limited Edition



Step into a world of enchantment with the A Good Bong, a captivating creation born from the magical partnership between MJ Arsenal and the illustrious A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial).



This extraordinary piece redefines your smoking experience with innovative design and mystical charm. ✨



🧹 Key Features:

🎩 Witch Hat Percolator: Mesmerizing airflow that pulls water through a detailed pathway for smooth and magical hits every time.



🔥 High-Quality Craftsmanship: Made from 100% borosilicate glass for durability, elegance, and heat resistance.



❄️ Functional Ice Catcher: For cool, refreshing draws that elevate each session.



🖐️ Hand-Made Unique Design: No two are the same—crafted for individuals who cherish uniqueness in their rituals.



📏 Specifications:

Dimensions: 10" x 5"



Connection: 14mm



Packaging Size: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"



📦 Included Items:

1 x 🧙‍♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong



1 x 🌿 14mm Flower Bowl



This limited edition bong is available while supplies last, making it a rare and spellbinding find for those who seek elegance and mystique in their sessions. 🪄



Embrace the spirit of magic and elevate your rituals with a touch of witchy wisdom. 🌙



⚠️ Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.

read more