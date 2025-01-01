About this product
🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong 🎃
Halloween Series – Limited Edition
Step into a world of enchantment with the A Good Bong, a captivating creation born from the magical partnership between MJ Arsenal and the illustrious A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial).
This extraordinary piece redefines your smoking experience with innovative design and mystical charm. ✨
🧹 Key Features:
🎩 Witch Hat Percolator: Mesmerizing airflow that pulls water through a detailed pathway for smooth and magical hits every time.
🔥 High-Quality Craftsmanship: Made from 100% borosilicate glass for durability, elegance, and heat resistance.
❄️ Functional Ice Catcher: For cool, refreshing draws that elevate each session.
🖐️ Hand-Made Unique Design: No two are the same—crafted for individuals who cherish uniqueness in their rituals.
📏 Specifications:
Dimensions: 10" x 5"
Connection: 14mm
Packaging Size: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"
📦 Included Items:
1 x 🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong
1 x 🌿 14mm Flower Bowl
This limited edition bong is available while supplies last, making it a rare and spellbinding find for those who seek elegance and mystique in their sessions. 🪄
Embrace the spirit of magic and elevate your rituals with a touch of witchy wisdom. 🌙
⚠️ Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Halloween Series – Limited Edition
Step into a world of enchantment with the A Good Bong, a captivating creation born from the magical partnership between MJ Arsenal and the illustrious A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial).
This extraordinary piece redefines your smoking experience with innovative design and mystical charm. ✨
🧹 Key Features:
🎩 Witch Hat Percolator: Mesmerizing airflow that pulls water through a detailed pathway for smooth and magical hits every time.
🔥 High-Quality Craftsmanship: Made from 100% borosilicate glass for durability, elegance, and heat resistance.
❄️ Functional Ice Catcher: For cool, refreshing draws that elevate each session.
🖐️ Hand-Made Unique Design: No two are the same—crafted for individuals who cherish uniqueness in their rituals.
📏 Specifications:
Dimensions: 10" x 5"
Connection: 14mm
Packaging Size: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"
📦 Included Items:
1 x 🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong
1 x 🌿 14mm Flower Bowl
This limited edition bong is available while supplies last, making it a rare and spellbinding find for those who seek elegance and mystique in their sessions. 🪄
Embrace the spirit of magic and elevate your rituals with a touch of witchy wisdom. 🌙
⚠️ Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch - A Good Bong Halloween Series
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong 🎃
Halloween Series – Limited Edition
Step into a world of enchantment with the A Good Bong, a captivating creation born from the magical partnership between MJ Arsenal and the illustrious A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial).
This extraordinary piece redefines your smoking experience with innovative design and mystical charm. ✨
🧹 Key Features:
🎩 Witch Hat Percolator: Mesmerizing airflow that pulls water through a detailed pathway for smooth and magical hits every time.
🔥 High-Quality Craftsmanship: Made from 100% borosilicate glass for durability, elegance, and heat resistance.
❄️ Functional Ice Catcher: For cool, refreshing draws that elevate each session.
🖐️ Hand-Made Unique Design: No two are the same—crafted for individuals who cherish uniqueness in their rituals.
📏 Specifications:
Dimensions: 10" x 5"
Connection: 14mm
Packaging Size: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"
📦 Included Items:
1 x 🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong
1 x 🌿 14mm Flower Bowl
This limited edition bong is available while supplies last, making it a rare and spellbinding find for those who seek elegance and mystique in their sessions. 🪄
Embrace the spirit of magic and elevate your rituals with a touch of witchy wisdom. 🌙
⚠️ Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Halloween Series – Limited Edition
Step into a world of enchantment with the A Good Bong, a captivating creation born from the magical partnership between MJ Arsenal and the illustrious A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial).
This extraordinary piece redefines your smoking experience with innovative design and mystical charm. ✨
🧹 Key Features:
🎩 Witch Hat Percolator: Mesmerizing airflow that pulls water through a detailed pathway for smooth and magical hits every time.
🔥 High-Quality Craftsmanship: Made from 100% borosilicate glass for durability, elegance, and heat resistance.
❄️ Functional Ice Catcher: For cool, refreshing draws that elevate each session.
🖐️ Hand-Made Unique Design: No two are the same—crafted for individuals who cherish uniqueness in their rituals.
📏 Specifications:
Dimensions: 10" x 5"
Connection: 14mm
Packaging Size: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"
📦 Included Items:
1 x 🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong
1 x 🌿 14mm Flower Bowl
This limited edition bong is available while supplies last, making it a rare and spellbinding find for those who seek elegance and mystique in their sessions. 🪄
Embrace the spirit of magic and elevate your rituals with a touch of witchy wisdom. 🌙
⚠️ Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item