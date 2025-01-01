About this product
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong (Halloween Series) 🧙♀️🔮
Step into a world of wonder with A Good Bong, a bewitching collaboration between MJ Arsenal and the magical mind behind A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This limited-edition masterpiece fuses form, function, and fantasy, offering a smoking experience that’s as enchanting as it is effective.
✨ Key Features
Witch Hat Percolator 🎩
Designed to delight both visually and functionally, the intricate witch hat percolator delivers smooth, spellbinding airflow with every hit.
Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate, this piece ensures lasting durability with a touch of elegance.
Integrated Ice Catcher ❄️
Elevate your experience with cool, refreshing draws thanks to the functional ice catcher, perfect for smoother, chilled hits.
Handmade & One-of-a-Kind 🖐️
Each bong is hand-crafted with care, making every unit a truly unique work of art—ideal for collectors and connoisseurs alike.
📐 Specifications
Height: 10"
Base Width: 5"
Joint Connection: 14mm
Packaging Dimensions: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"
📦 Included in the Box
1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong
1 x 14mm Flower Bowl
🌙 Limited Edition Magic
This collector’s piece won’t last long—available only while supplies last, it’s the perfect blend of mystique, craftsmanship, and ritual elevation.
⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch - A Good Bong Halloween Series
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
