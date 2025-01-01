MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong (Halloween Series) 🧙‍♀️🔮

Step into a world of wonder with A Good Bong, a bewitching collaboration between MJ Arsenal and the magical mind behind A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This limited-edition masterpiece fuses form, function, and fantasy, offering a smoking experience that’s as enchanting as it is effective.



✨ Key Features



Witch Hat Percolator 🎩

Designed to delight both visually and functionally, the intricate witch hat percolator delivers smooth, spellbinding airflow with every hit.



Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate, this piece ensures lasting durability with a touch of elegance.



Integrated Ice Catcher ❄️

Elevate your experience with cool, refreshing draws thanks to the functional ice catcher, perfect for smoother, chilled hits.



Handmade & One-of-a-Kind 🖐️

Each bong is hand-crafted with care, making every unit a truly unique work of art—ideal for collectors and connoisseurs alike.



📐 Specifications



Height: 10"



Base Width: 5"



Joint Connection: 14mm



Packaging Dimensions: 10.7" x 5.7" x 5.7"



📦 Included in the Box



1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – A Good Bong



1 x 14mm Flower Bowl



🌙 Limited Edition Magic

This collector’s piece won’t last long—available only while supplies last, it’s the perfect blend of mystique, craftsmanship, and ritual elevation.



⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.

