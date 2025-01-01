🧙‍♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – Alchemist Halloween Series 🧪

Step into a world of enchantment with the Alchemist, a limited-edition masterpiece born from the MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch collaboration. This mystical bong is far more than a smoking tool—it's a ceremonial piece of art that fuses ancient magic with modern function.



🔮 Key Features:

🎩 Magical Witch Hat Design – More than just a showpiece! The witch hat chimney system channels smoke like a cozy winter cabin’s flue for smooth, guided draws.

💨 Smooth Smoking Experience – Percolation through the lower chamber and narrow hat chimney delivers controlled, silky rips every time.

🧪 100% Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for durability, heat resistance, and clarity.

🌿 Earthy Accents – Green mouthpiece and amber base bring witchy elegance to your sesh.



📏 Specifications:

Dimensions: 8" x 4"



Joint Size: 14mm



Packaging: 8.7" x 5" x 5"



🎁 What’s Included:

1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong



1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide and Downstem



✨ Why You’ll Love the Alchemist:

✔ Rare Collectible – Made in very limited supply—once it's gone, it's gone!

✔ Functional Art – A witchy centerpiece for any collector or ritualist.

✔ Elevated Smoking Rituals – Make every session feel magical and intentional.



⚠️ Note: This product and all items on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.

