🧙♀️ MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – Alchemist Halloween Series 🧪
Step into a world of enchantment with the Alchemist, a limited-edition masterpiece born from the MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch collaboration. This mystical bong is far more than a smoking tool—it's a ceremonial piece of art that fuses ancient magic with modern function.
🔮 Key Features:
🎩 Magical Witch Hat Design – More than just a showpiece! The witch hat chimney system channels smoke like a cozy winter cabin’s flue for smooth, guided draws.
💨 Smooth Smoking Experience – Percolation through the lower chamber and narrow hat chimney delivers controlled, silky rips every time.
🧪 100% Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for durability, heat resistance, and clarity.
🌿 Earthy Accents – Green mouthpiece and amber base bring witchy elegance to your sesh.
📏 Specifications:
Dimensions: 8" x 4"
Joint Size: 14mm
Packaging: 8.7" x 5" x 5"
🎁 What’s Included:
1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong
1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide and Downstem
✨ Why You’ll Love the Alchemist:
✔ Rare Collectible – Made in very limited supply—once it's gone, it's gone!
✔ Functional Art – A witchy centerpiece for any collector or ritualist.
✔ Elevated Smoking Rituals – Make every session feel magical and intentional.
⚠️ Note: This product and all items on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
