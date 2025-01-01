About this product
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – Alchemist (Halloween Series) 🧪🧙♀️
Channel ancient magic and modern innovation with the Alchemist, a limited-edition collaboration between MJ Arsenal and A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This spellbinding piece is more than just a bong—it’s a ritualistic centerpiece, merging witchy aesthetics with functional craftsmanship to deliver a truly mystical smoking experience.
🔮 Key Features
Witch Hat Chimney Design 🎩
The focal point of this piece, the witch hat, isn’t just for looks—it's a functional chimney that guides smoke upward in a uniquely smooth, visually satisfying flow.
Controlled Percolation System 💨
Smoke percolates through the lower chamber, then travels through the narrow hat-shaped chimney, providing ultra-smooth, controlled rips with every session.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this piece ensures durability and clarity without sacrificing visual appeal.
Earth-Tone Accents 🌿🧡
A deep green mouthpiece paired with a warm amber base adds a rustic, magical elegance to this already stunning piece.
📐 Specifications
Height: 8"
Base Width: 4"
Joint Connection: 14mm
Box Dimensions: 8.7" x 5" x 5"
📦 What’s Included
1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong
1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide & Downstem
🎃 Limited Edition Magic
Crafted in very limited quantities, the Alchemist is a must-have for collectors, glass lovers, and anyone who enjoys a touch of mysticism in their rituals. Once it’s gone—it’s gone.
⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.
Channel ancient magic and modern innovation with the Alchemist, a limited-edition collaboration between MJ Arsenal and A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This spellbinding piece is more than just a bong—it’s a ritualistic centerpiece, merging witchy aesthetics with functional craftsmanship to deliver a truly mystical smoking experience.
🔮 Key Features
Witch Hat Chimney Design 🎩
The focal point of this piece, the witch hat, isn’t just for looks—it's a functional chimney that guides smoke upward in a uniquely smooth, visually satisfying flow.
Controlled Percolation System 💨
Smoke percolates through the lower chamber, then travels through the narrow hat-shaped chimney, providing ultra-smooth, controlled rips with every session.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this piece ensures durability and clarity without sacrificing visual appeal.
Earth-Tone Accents 🌿🧡
A deep green mouthpiece paired with a warm amber base adds a rustic, magical elegance to this already stunning piece.
📐 Specifications
Height: 8"
Base Width: 4"
Joint Connection: 14mm
Box Dimensions: 8.7" x 5" x 5"
📦 What’s Included
1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong
1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide & Downstem
🎃 Limited Edition Magic
Crafted in very limited quantities, the Alchemist is a must-have for collectors, glass lovers, and anyone who enjoys a touch of mysticism in their rituals. Once it’s gone—it’s gone.
⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch - Alchemist Halloween Series
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – Alchemist (Halloween Series) 🧪🧙♀️
Channel ancient magic and modern innovation with the Alchemist, a limited-edition collaboration between MJ Arsenal and A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This spellbinding piece is more than just a bong—it’s a ritualistic centerpiece, merging witchy aesthetics with functional craftsmanship to deliver a truly mystical smoking experience.
🔮 Key Features
Witch Hat Chimney Design 🎩
The focal point of this piece, the witch hat, isn’t just for looks—it's a functional chimney that guides smoke upward in a uniquely smooth, visually satisfying flow.
Controlled Percolation System 💨
Smoke percolates through the lower chamber, then travels through the narrow hat-shaped chimney, providing ultra-smooth, controlled rips with every session.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this piece ensures durability and clarity without sacrificing visual appeal.
Earth-Tone Accents 🌿🧡
A deep green mouthpiece paired with a warm amber base adds a rustic, magical elegance to this already stunning piece.
📐 Specifications
Height: 8"
Base Width: 4"
Joint Connection: 14mm
Box Dimensions: 8.7" x 5" x 5"
📦 What’s Included
1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong
1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide & Downstem
🎃 Limited Edition Magic
Crafted in very limited quantities, the Alchemist is a must-have for collectors, glass lovers, and anyone who enjoys a touch of mysticism in their rituals. Once it’s gone—it’s gone.
⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.
Channel ancient magic and modern innovation with the Alchemist, a limited-edition collaboration between MJ Arsenal and A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This spellbinding piece is more than just a bong—it’s a ritualistic centerpiece, merging witchy aesthetics with functional craftsmanship to deliver a truly mystical smoking experience.
🔮 Key Features
Witch Hat Chimney Design 🎩
The focal point of this piece, the witch hat, isn’t just for looks—it's a functional chimney that guides smoke upward in a uniquely smooth, visually satisfying flow.
Controlled Percolation System 💨
Smoke percolates through the lower chamber, then travels through the narrow hat-shaped chimney, providing ultra-smooth, controlled rips with every session.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this piece ensures durability and clarity without sacrificing visual appeal.
Earth-Tone Accents 🌿🧡
A deep green mouthpiece paired with a warm amber base adds a rustic, magical elegance to this already stunning piece.
📐 Specifications
Height: 8"
Base Width: 4"
Joint Connection: 14mm
Box Dimensions: 8.7" x 5" x 5"
📦 What’s Included
1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong
1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide & Downstem
🎃 Limited Edition Magic
Crafted in very limited quantities, the Alchemist is a must-have for collectors, glass lovers, and anyone who enjoys a touch of mysticism in their rituals. Once it’s gone—it’s gone.
⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item