MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – Alchemist (Halloween Series) 🧪🧙‍♀️

Channel ancient magic and modern innovation with the Alchemist, a limited-edition collaboration between MJ Arsenal and A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This spellbinding piece is more than just a bong—it’s a ritualistic centerpiece, merging witchy aesthetics with functional craftsmanship to deliver a truly mystical smoking experience.



🔮 Key Features



Witch Hat Chimney Design 🎩

The focal point of this piece, the witch hat, isn’t just for looks—it's a functional chimney that guides smoke upward in a uniquely smooth, visually satisfying flow.



Controlled Percolation System 💨

Smoke percolates through the lower chamber, then travels through the narrow hat-shaped chimney, providing ultra-smooth, controlled rips with every session.



Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Crafted from 100% heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this piece ensures durability and clarity without sacrificing visual appeal.



Earth-Tone Accents 🌿🧡

A deep green mouthpiece paired with a warm amber base adds a rustic, magical elegance to this already stunning piece.



📐 Specifications



Height: 8"



Base Width: 4"



Joint Connection: 14mm



Box Dimensions: 8.7" x 5" x 5"



📦 What’s Included



1 x MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch Alchemist Bong



1 x 14mm Broomstick Slide & Downstem



🎃 Limited Edition Magic

Crafted in very limited quantities, the Alchemist is a must-have for collectors, glass lovers, and anyone who enjoys a touch of mysticism in their rituals. Once it’s gone—it’s gone.



⚠️ All products are intended and sold for legal use only.

