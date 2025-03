๐Ÿ„๐Ÿ’€ Mushroom Garden Sugar Skull Glass Water Pipe

10" Tall | 19mm F | Glow in the Dark Magic



"Get ready to elevate your smoking experience with this stellar 10-inch water pipeโ€”perfect for every kind of herb! ๐ŸŒฟ Whether you're vibing with psychedelic energy or just need a flavor-packed smoke break, this sugar skull glass pipe will take you on a trip to flavor town (no actual mushrooms required ๐Ÿ˜‰)."



Not only is it beautiful and bold, it delivers smooth, clean hits every time. And thanks to its 19mm joint, you can easily upgrade to a quartz banger and start dabbing like a boss! ๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿ‘‘



๐Ÿ” Features:

๐Ÿ“ 10 inches tall



๐Ÿ’€ Skull-shaped glass water pipe



๐Ÿ„ 3D resin mushroom garden sugar skull design



๐ŸŒŸ Glow-in-the-dark accents



๐Ÿ”„ Removeable neck with clip โ€“ easy to clean & secure



๐Ÿงช Fixed downstem



๐ŸŒฟ Includes 19mm male herb slide



Trust usโ€ฆ this water pipe is a total game-changer (pun fully intended ๐Ÿ˜Ž).

