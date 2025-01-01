🔥 OG Jams Dry Herb Vaporizer – The Ultimate Bong-Ready Vape Experience 💨🌿

Lose yourself in the delicious smells and flavors – and the satiny clouds – of your favorite strains with OG Jams.



Connects to a bong for the ultimate – dare we say OG? – experience.



🎯 Choose OG Jams if you want to:

🌡️ Precision temp control [302°F—446°F] for more flexibility (and NO combustion)

💨 Enhanced airflow for maximum flavor and insanely thick, milky clouds

🧲 Magnetic bowl holder that snaps into place to protect your precious flower

🛡️ A sturdy vape resilient to drops, bumps & thumps (comes with a silicone sleeve)

✅ Covered by our industry-breaking lifetime warranty. You’re covered… even if you run it over with your car!



💬 Here’s what one raving customer had to say:

“I’m telling you – I’m completely smitten with this thing! OG Jams vapes like a dream” – Aly



🎵 PICK THE OG JAMS IF YOU’RE ALL ABOUT PERFORMANCE & FLAVOR

The OG Jams is more than an advanced handheld dry herb vaporizer — it’s the ultimate statement piece for vapers in the know.



So if that’s you – if you don’t want to compromise when it comes to flavor, performance, and ease of use – you should make the OG Jams your jam.



This handheld vaporizer clocks in at 4.5 inches [and only 2.5 in width], combining the best of both worlds – it’s bulky enough to feel substantial in your hand… but small enough to fit inside your pocket.



In addition, adjustable temperature ranges allow you to dial in the perfect temp for the kind of flower you’re using without burning those terpenes and sacrificing flavor.



The best thing about the OG Jams is its versatility — it’s a handheld dry herb vape pen that can satisfy a whole group of vapers. Thanks to its easy attachments for glass bongs and water bubblers, you and your crew can now enjoy group sessions that are fun, clean, and safe.



📦 FULL SPECIFICATIONS:

✨ Built for ultimate performance with an eye towards the aesthetics

💎 Best robust materials – food-grade hard plastic, glass, and ceramics

🔗 State-of-the-art attachment for glass bongs and water bubblers

⏱️ 3 – 5 minutes session settings for optimal performance

🌿 1-gram ceramic bowl capacity – easy to clean & clean flavor

📺 OLED display with fast switching between temp options

🌬️ Adjustable airflow with an isolated air path and vortex mixing

🌡️ Precise temp adjustment for different kinds of flower profiles

🔋 2000mAh battery capacity



🔧 Included in the box:

✔️ Glass adapter

✔️ Packing tool

✔️ Cleaning brush

✔️ Charging deck

✔️ Silicon sleeve

✔️ USB-C charging cable

✔️ User manual

✔️ Lifetime warranty

