About this product
ONGROK Herbal Infuser & Extractor Machine – Effortless & Potent Infusions! 🌿🔥
🔹 INFUSE | EXTRACT | CREATE 🔹
Take your homemade edibles, tinctures, infused oils, and topicals to the next level with the ONGROK Herbal Infuser & Extractor Machine. Whether you're crafting butter, oils, alcohol-based tinctures, or potent skincare, this innovative, lab-grade machine does it all with precision & ease!
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔ Effortless Infusions – Extract herbs into butter, oils, tinctures, honey, & more with precision temperature control.
✔ Compact & User-Friendly – Designed to fit any kitchen & eliminate mess. Just press a few buttons & let the machine do the work!
✔ Quick & Efficient – Transforms herbs into potent oil in just 1 hour! Longer cycles (1-8 hours) allow for full customization.
✔ Powerful Performance –
800W heater ensures proper extraction.
160W motor with 16,000 - 19,000 RPM blade for ultra-fine herb breakdown.
✔ Advanced Safety Features –
Boil Dry Protection
Overspill Sensor
Overheating Auto Shut-off
✔ Self-Cleaning Mode – Cleaning is a breeze! Simply add water & let the machine clean itself.
📦 What’s Included in the Full Kit?
✅ ONGROK Infuser Machine (ETL-Certified for Safety)
✅ 2 Nylon Filter Bags (190 & 73 Micron) – Perfect for straining herb-infused liquids.
✅ 2 Silicone Gummy Gloves – Protect your hands while handling hot infusions.
✅ Recipe Book – Get started with exciting herbal infusion recipes!
✅ Owner’s Manual & Free Cookbook Download – Learn how to make the best infusions with easy step-by-step instructions.
📏 Capacity & Specifications
🔹 Capacity Range:
1 to 5 Cups (125g - 625g)
8 fl oz - 40 fl oz (250ml - 1180ml)
🔹 Power & Design:
120V - 60Hz (USA/Canada Model)
DIY Function for Custom Infusions
Industrial-Grade Stainless Steel Blade
ETL-Certified for Safety & Durability
💡 Did You Know? A mini-batch (1 cup) of infused butter can be made using just 2 sticks of store-bought butter! 🧈
🌿 Why Choose the ONGROK Infuser?
✔ Perfect for Beginners & Pros – No experience needed! The automated system does all the hard work.
✔ Multi-Purpose – Create potent essential oils, lotions, tinctures, balms, & more.
✔ Saves Money – Make your own infusions instead of buying expensive pre-made products.
✔ RISK-FREE GUARANTEE – If you're not satisfied, we’ll make it right!
Ongrock Large (Full-Size) Botanical Infuser Machine and Kit
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
