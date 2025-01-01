ChatGPT said:

ONGROK Herbal Infuser & Extractor Machine – Effortless & Potent Infusions! 🌿🔥

🔹 INFUSE | EXTRACT | CREATE 🔹



Take your homemade edibles, tinctures, infused oils, and topicals to the next level with the ONGROK Herbal Infuser & Extractor Machine. Whether you're crafting butter, oils, alcohol-based tinctures, or potent skincare, this innovative, lab-grade machine does it all with precision & ease!



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔ Effortless Infusions – Extract herbs into butter, oils, tinctures, honey, & more with precision temperature control.

✔ Compact & User-Friendly – Designed to fit any kitchen & eliminate mess. Just press a few buttons & let the machine do the work!

✔ Quick & Efficient – Transforms herbs into potent oil in just 1 hour! Longer cycles (1-8 hours) allow for full customization.

✔ Powerful Performance –



800W heater ensures proper extraction.

160W motor with 16,000 - 19,000 RPM blade for ultra-fine herb breakdown.

✔ Advanced Safety Features –

Boil Dry Protection

Overspill Sensor

Overheating Auto Shut-off

✔ Self-Cleaning Mode – Cleaning is a breeze! Simply add water & let the machine clean itself.

📦 What’s Included in the Full Kit?

✅ ONGROK Infuser Machine (ETL-Certified for Safety)

✅ 2 Nylon Filter Bags (190 & 73 Micron) – Perfect for straining herb-infused liquids.

✅ 2 Silicone Gummy Gloves – Protect your hands while handling hot infusions.

✅ Recipe Book – Get started with exciting herbal infusion recipes!

✅ Owner’s Manual & Free Cookbook Download – Learn how to make the best infusions with easy step-by-step instructions.



📏 Capacity & Specifications

🔹 Capacity Range:



1 to 5 Cups (125g - 625g)

8 fl oz - 40 fl oz (250ml - 1180ml)

🔹 Power & Design:



120V - 60Hz (USA/Canada Model)

DIY Function for Custom Infusions

Industrial-Grade Stainless Steel Blade

ETL-Certified for Safety & Durability

💡 Did You Know? A mini-batch (1 cup) of infused butter can be made using just 2 sticks of store-bought butter! 🧈



🌿 Why Choose the ONGROK Infuser?

✔ Perfect for Beginners & Pros – No experience needed! The automated system does all the hard work.

✔ Multi-Purpose – Create potent essential oils, lotions, tinctures, balms, & more.

✔ Saves Money – Make your own infusions instead of buying expensive pre-made products.

✔ RISK-FREE GUARANTEE – If you're not satisfied, we’ll make it right!

