👜 ONGROK Odor-Proof Duffle Bag – 20" x 11" x 11" 💨

🔒 ODOR-PROOF

This high quality duffle bag with odor trapping technology is constructed with an activated bamboo carbon lining and superior 1000D polyester fabric to keep odors contained and everything else odor-free!



🧳 EASY ORGANIZATION

This 20x11x11 inch no smell bag is a great solution for securely storing all your accessories!



🧱 Large main storage area



🧍‍♂️ 2 exterior side pockets



🎒 Interior storage with 2 mesh pockets + 2 zipper pockets



🧩 Comes with a detachable pouch + combo lock for smaller items on-the-go!



🔐 COMBO LOCK

Keep your valuables safe with integrated combo locks on the duffle bag & travel pouch.

Perfect for locking up medicine, recreational goods, devices, and more—preventing children or pets from gaining access.



☔ WEATHER-PROOF

Keep your items protected with:



Waterproof outer shell



Watertight seam-sealed zippers

Stops odors from escaping and moisture from getting in—ideal for tech accessories and sensitive contents.



🤝 RISK-FREE GUARANTEE

At ONGROK, our goal is to "ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE" by bringing you the best service and products possible.

If you're ever dissatisfied, reach out to us, and we'll be sure to make things right!

