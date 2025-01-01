About this product
🌟 Sub-Ohm Dry Herb Vaporizer | Nano-Glazed C-Core | 1800mAh Power
Ready to revolutionize your sessions? Meet the sub-ohm dry herb vaporizer that blends cutting-edge technology with sleek portability. With a nano-glazed C-Core heating chamber and 3 precision temp settings, it delivers ultra-smooth, flavorful clouds every time. Designed for everyday use, this device is perfect for both beginners and seasoned users. 💨
⚙️ FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
🔋 1800mAh Battery – Built for longevity with fast, reliable power
🌡️ 3 Pre-Set Temperatures: Choose from 320°F, 360°F, and 400°F
⚡ Nano-Glazed C-Core Chamber – Efficient heating for full-flavor sessions
🌿 0.5g Herb Capacity – Perfect for solo or light group use
📊 Battery Life Indicator – Know your power level at a glance
🔌 USB-C Charging – Fast and modern recharging
🎨 Multiple Color Options – Match your vibe with stylish choices
📐 Specifications:
Heating Type: Sub-ohm conduction
Chamber Type: Nano-Glazed C-Core
Capacity: 0.5 grams
Battery: 1800mAh Built-in
Temperature Presets: 320°F, 360°F, 400°F
Charging: USB-C Included
🔥 Portable. Powerful. Pure Flavor. Whether you're out exploring or just kicking back, this vaporizer gives you the perfect puff every time.
Ooze Brink Dry Herb Vaporizer | 1800mAh
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
