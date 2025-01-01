About this product
⚡ Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer | 2400mAh 💨
Elevate your sessions with the Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer—a power-packed, feature-rich vaporizer built for performance and flavor. With a robust battery, customizable heat settings, and a cutting-edge C-Core atomizer, this sleek device is the perfect upgrade for serious extract enthusiasts.
🔥 Key Features:
🔋 2400mAh Battery – Delivers long-lasting power for extended vape sessions without interruptions.
🌡️ Precision Temperature Control – Adjustable from 400°F to 680°F, letting you dial in the perfect heat for your extracts.
💎 C-Core Hercules Atomizer – For dense clouds, intense flavor, and efficient extract use.
💨 Sub-Ohm Vaping Power – Designed for vapor density lovers and cloud chasers.
🎯 Ceramic Mouthpiece – Smooth, clean draws with pure flavor enhancement.
🌬️ Twist Airflow Control – Easily adjust vapor resistance and smoothness to your liking.
🛡️ 100% Heavy Metal Free – Made with safe, high-quality materials for a clean, health-conscious experience.
⚡ USB-C Charging – Fast and efficient charging with the included cable.
🌈 Style Meets Innovation:
✔ Available in multiple color options
✔ Sleek and modern design for on-the-go convenience
✔ Built for performance, reliability, and sophistication
🎁 What's Included:
✅ 1 x Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer
✅ 1 x C-Core Hercules Atomizer
✅ 1 x Ceramic Mouthpiece
✅ 1 x USB-C Charge Cable
Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer | 2400mAh
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
