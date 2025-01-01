⚡ Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer | 2400mAh 💨

Elevate your sessions with the Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer—a power-packed, feature-rich vaporizer built for performance and flavor. With a robust battery, customizable heat settings, and a cutting-edge C-Core atomizer, this sleek device is the perfect upgrade for serious extract enthusiasts.



🔥 Key Features:

🔋 2400mAh Battery – Delivers long-lasting power for extended vape sessions without interruptions.

🌡️ Precision Temperature Control – Adjustable from 400°F to 680°F, letting you dial in the perfect heat for your extracts.

💎 C-Core Hercules Atomizer – For dense clouds, intense flavor, and efficient extract use.

💨 Sub-Ohm Vaping Power – Designed for vapor density lovers and cloud chasers.

🎯 Ceramic Mouthpiece – Smooth, clean draws with pure flavor enhancement.

🌬️ Twist Airflow Control – Easily adjust vapor resistance and smoothness to your liking.

🛡️ 100% Heavy Metal Free – Made with safe, high-quality materials for a clean, health-conscious experience.

⚡ USB-C Charging – Fast and efficient charging with the included cable.



🌈 Style Meets Innovation:

✔ Available in multiple color options

✔ Sleek and modern design for on-the-go convenience

✔ Built for performance, reliability, and sophistication



🎁 What's Included:

✅ 1 x Ooze Titan Extract Mod Vaporizer

✅ 1 x C-Core Hercules Atomizer

✅ 1 x Ceramic Mouthpiece

✅ 1 x USB-C Charge Cable

read more