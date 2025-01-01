🌿 NuuMe Organics THC-Free Peppermint Drops – 1,500mg CBD

🧪 Formula Change 2024 Notice

📅 Effective March 2024

Please note, the color of the extract used for this product has changed from dark brown to clear, which means the final product color has also changed to more of a clear color.



This is simply due to a processing method change, which only improves the quality of the final product!



😊 Enjoy!



🔬 How We Make This Product

Our THC-Free Peppermint Drops are carefully crafted in-house.



🌱 The key active ingredient is our exceptional hemp extract.

We manufacture our extract using exclusively our very own organic hemp, grown lovingly in sunny Colorado, in a highly regenerative system.



We then extract it using a proprietary organic cold processing method.



💧 The result is an incredibly efficacious extract, with an unparalleled spectrum of actives.



To maximize the effect of our extract, we blend it with organic MCT coconut oil, which increases absorption.



🌿 The final touch: a few drops of organic peppermint essential oil, used primarily for flavoring.



📋 More Info

🧪 Contains 1,500mg of CBD + 150+mg of other beneficial cannabinoids (CBG, CBC...), terpenes, and flavonoids



🚫 This product does not contain THC



✅ USDA Organic Certified with broad spectrum of actives



📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let it sit for 30 seconds then swallow. Repeat 1-2x daily as needed



🌱 Clean & Safe Ingredients – Vegan, gluten-free & kosher



🚫 No artificial flavors or preservatives



🧪 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving size



🧴 Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please note before checkout)



🧾 Ingredients:

Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)



Organic Hemp Extract



Organic Peppermint Oil



Organic Blood Orange Oil



⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)



🌎 Sustainability & Certifications

NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌍



✅ All our Drops are USDA Organic Certified



📊 Lab Report Analysis

With NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).



We are fully transparent and proud of our full panel analysis (performed by a 3rd party, ISO certified lab).



📄 Here is a link to the lab report for a recent batch of Extra Strength THC Free Citrus Mint Drops.

