About this product
🍊🌿 NuuMe Organics CBG+CBD Citrus Mint Drops
🚫 Colorado Shipping Notice
Colorado Disclaimer: This item cannot currently be sold or shipped within the state of Colorado.
🛠️ How We Make This Product
Our CBG+CBD Citrus Mint Drops are carefully crafted in-house.
The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:
🌿 One CBD-rich strain
🌿 One CBG-rich strain
We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to create a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.
To maximize absorption, we blend the extract with organic MCT coconut oil.
🌬️ The final touch? A few drops of organic blood orange and peppermint essential oils, used primarily for flavoring.
📋 More Info
💪 Contains:
750mg CBG
750mg CBD
150mg+ of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
🏅 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives
📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let sit for 30 seconds, then swallow. Repeat once or twice a day as needed.
🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients
Vegan
Gluten-Free
Kosher
No artificial flavors or preservatives
🧪 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving
Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please note at checkout)
🧾 Ingredients
Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)
Organic Hemp Extract
Organic Peppermint Oil
Organic Blood Orange Oil
⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)
🌍 Sustainability & Integrity
NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌱
🔬 Lab Report Analysis
At NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).
We are fully transparent and proud of the full panel analysis, conducted by a 3rd-party ISO-certified lab.
📊 Here are some results from a recent batch:
🧪 30.99mg x 30ml = 929mg CBD
🧪 30.1mg x 30ml = 903mg CBG
🧪 2.95mg x 30ml = 88.5mg CBC
🧪 1.52mg x 30ml = 45.6mg Δ9-THC
🧪 0.72mg x 30ml = 21.6mg CBDV
Organic CBG+CBD Drops Citrus Mint - Extra Strength 750mg+750mg
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
