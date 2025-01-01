🍊🌿 NuuMe Organics CBG+CBD Citrus Mint Drops

🚫 Colorado Shipping Notice

Colorado Disclaimer: This item cannot currently be sold or shipped within the state of Colorado.



🛠️ How We Make This Product

Our CBG+CBD Citrus Mint Drops are carefully crafted in-house.



The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:



🌿 One CBD-rich strain



🌿 One CBG-rich strain



We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to create a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.



To maximize absorption, we blend the extract with organic MCT coconut oil.



🌬️ The final touch? A few drops of organic blood orange and peppermint essential oils, used primarily for flavoring.



📋 More Info

💪 Contains:



750mg CBG



750mg CBD



150mg+ of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids



🏅 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives



📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let sit for 30 seconds, then swallow. Repeat once or twice a day as needed.



🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients



Vegan



Gluten-Free



Kosher



No artificial flavors or preservatives



🧪 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving



Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please note at checkout)



🧾 Ingredients

Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)



Organic Hemp Extract



Organic Peppermint Oil



Organic Blood Orange Oil



⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)



🌍 Sustainability & Integrity

NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌱



🔬 Lab Report Analysis

At NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).

We are fully transparent and proud of the full panel analysis, conducted by a 3rd-party ISO-certified lab.



📊 Here are some results from a recent batch:



🧪 30.99mg x 30ml = 929mg CBD



🧪 30.1mg x 30ml = 903mg CBG



🧪 2.95mg x 30ml = 88.5mg CBC



🧪 1.52mg x 30ml = 45.6mg Δ9-THC



🧪 0.72mg x 30ml = 21.6mg CBDV

