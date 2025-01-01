About this product
🌿 NuuMe Organics CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops
🛠️ How We Make This Product
Our CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops are carefully crafted in-house.
The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:
One CBD-rich strain
One CBG-rich strain
We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to manufacture a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.
To maximize the effect of our organic extracts, we blend them with organic MCT coconut oil, which enhances absorption. 💧
📋 More Info
🧪 Contains:
750mg of CBG
750mg of CBD
100+mg of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
🌿 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives, for exceptional results.
📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let it sit for 30 seconds, then swallow.
Repeat once or twice a day as needed.
🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients:
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kosher
No artificial flavors or preservatives
🧴 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving size
🔓 Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please indicate in order notes at checkout)
🧾 Ingredients:
Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)
Organic Hemp Extract
Organic Sunflower Oil
Organic Rosemary Extract
⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)
🌎 Certified & Sustainable
NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌍
📊 Lab Report Analysis
With NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).
We are fully transparent and very proud of the results of our full panel analysis (performed by a 3rd party, ISO certified lab).
💡 See lab results for additional info.
📉 Let’s Break It Down (per 30ml):
🧪 29.7mg x 30ml = 891mg CBD
🧪 25.4mg x 30ml = 762mg CBG
🧪 3.1mg x 30ml = 93mg CBC
🧪 0.3mg x 30ml = 8mg CBDV
🛠️ How We Make This Product
Our CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops are carefully crafted in-house.
The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:
One CBD-rich strain
One CBG-rich strain
We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to manufacture a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.
To maximize the effect of our organic extracts, we blend them with organic MCT coconut oil, which enhances absorption. 💧
📋 More Info
🧪 Contains:
750mg of CBG
750mg of CBD
100+mg of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
🌿 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives, for exceptional results.
📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let it sit for 30 seconds, then swallow.
Repeat once or twice a day as needed.
🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients:
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kosher
No artificial flavors or preservatives
🧴 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving size
🔓 Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please indicate in order notes at checkout)
🧾 Ingredients:
Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)
Organic Hemp Extract
Organic Sunflower Oil
Organic Rosemary Extract
⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)
🌎 Certified & Sustainable
NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌍
📊 Lab Report Analysis
With NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).
We are fully transparent and very proud of the results of our full panel analysis (performed by a 3rd party, ISO certified lab).
💡 See lab results for additional info.
📉 Let’s Break It Down (per 30ml):
🧪 29.7mg x 30ml = 891mg CBD
🧪 25.4mg x 30ml = 762mg CBG
🧪 3.1mg x 30ml = 93mg CBC
🧪 0.3mg x 30ml = 8mg CBDV
Organic CBG+CBD Drops Unflavored - Extra Strength 750mg+750mg
DiscreetsmokerHemp CBD tinctures
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌿 NuuMe Organics CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops
🛠️ How We Make This Product
Our CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops are carefully crafted in-house.
The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:
One CBD-rich strain
One CBG-rich strain
We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to manufacture a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.
To maximize the effect of our organic extracts, we blend them with organic MCT coconut oil, which enhances absorption. 💧
📋 More Info
🧪 Contains:
750mg of CBG
750mg of CBD
100+mg of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
🌿 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives, for exceptional results.
📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let it sit for 30 seconds, then swallow.
Repeat once or twice a day as needed.
🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients:
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kosher
No artificial flavors or preservatives
🧴 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving size
🔓 Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please indicate in order notes at checkout)
🧾 Ingredients:
Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)
Organic Hemp Extract
Organic Sunflower Oil
Organic Rosemary Extract
⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)
🌎 Certified & Sustainable
NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌍
📊 Lab Report Analysis
With NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).
We are fully transparent and very proud of the results of our full panel analysis (performed by a 3rd party, ISO certified lab).
💡 See lab results for additional info.
📉 Let’s Break It Down (per 30ml):
🧪 29.7mg x 30ml = 891mg CBD
🧪 25.4mg x 30ml = 762mg CBG
🧪 3.1mg x 30ml = 93mg CBC
🧪 0.3mg x 30ml = 8mg CBDV
🛠️ How We Make This Product
Our CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops are carefully crafted in-house.
The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:
One CBD-rich strain
One CBG-rich strain
We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to manufacture a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.
To maximize the effect of our organic extracts, we blend them with organic MCT coconut oil, which enhances absorption. 💧
📋 More Info
🧪 Contains:
750mg of CBG
750mg of CBD
100+mg of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
🌿 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives, for exceptional results.
📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let it sit for 30 seconds, then swallow.
Repeat once or twice a day as needed.
🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients:
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kosher
No artificial flavors or preservatives
🧴 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving size
🔓 Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please indicate in order notes at checkout)
🧾 Ingredients:
Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)
Organic Hemp Extract
Organic Sunflower Oil
Organic Rosemary Extract
⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)
🌎 Certified & Sustainable
NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌍
📊 Lab Report Analysis
With NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).
We are fully transparent and very proud of the results of our full panel analysis (performed by a 3rd party, ISO certified lab).
💡 See lab results for additional info.
📉 Let’s Break It Down (per 30ml):
🧪 29.7mg x 30ml = 891mg CBD
🧪 25.4mg x 30ml = 762mg CBG
🧪 3.1mg x 30ml = 93mg CBC
🧪 0.3mg x 30ml = 8mg CBDV
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item