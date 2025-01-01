🌿 NuuMe Organics CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops

🛠️ How We Make This Product

Our CBG+CBD Unflavored Drops are carefully crafted in-house.



The creation of these drops starts on our organic hemp farm, where we grow two different strains of organic hemp:



One CBD-rich strain



One CBG-rich strain



We harvest and extract each separately, then combine the resulting hemp extracts to manufacture a wonderfully potent CBD+CBG blend.



To maximize the effect of our organic extracts, we blend them with organic MCT coconut oil, which enhances absorption. 💧



📋 More Info

🧪 Contains:



750mg of CBG



750mg of CBD



100+mg of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids



🌿 USDA Organic Certified with an exceptionally full spectrum of actives, for exceptional results.



📖 Suggested Use: Shake well, drop 1ml below your tongue, let it sit for 30 seconds, then swallow.

Repeat once or twice a day as needed.



🧼 Clean & Safe Ingredients:



Vegan



Gluten-free



Kosher



No artificial flavors or preservatives



🧴 Includes a measuring dropper for accurate serving size

🔓 Non-childproof droppers available upon request (please indicate in order notes at checkout)



🧾 Ingredients:

Organic MCT Coconut Oil (for fast absorption)



Organic Hemp Extract



Organic Sunflower Oil



Organic Rosemary Extract



⚠️ Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut)



🌎 Certified & Sustainable

NuuMe Organics is a proud member of 1% For The Planet 🌍



📊 Lab Report Analysis

With NuuMe, you get what you pay for (and then some).



We are fully transparent and very proud of the results of our full panel analysis (performed by a 3rd party, ISO certified lab).



💡 See lab results for additional info.



📉 Let’s Break It Down (per 30ml):

🧪 29.7mg x 30ml = 891mg CBD



🧪 25.4mg x 30ml = 762mg CBG



🧪 3.1mg x 30ml = 93mg CBC



🧪 0.3mg x 30ml = 8mg CBDV

