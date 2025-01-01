About this product
⚫ Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor 🖤🔒
The Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor is designed to cater to the needs of cannabis enthusiasts 🌿💨 who take pleasure in organizing and collecting their favorite strains. This humidor can hold up to 12 different strains, with each glass jar capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower.
Here's what sets the Humboldt Humidor apart:
✔️ Mahogany Construction for durability and a classic look 🏗️🌳
✔️ Silver Hardware for a sleek and elegant finish 🏛️✨
✔️ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid hypertension 🔧🚪
✔️ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids for secure storage 🏺🎋
✔️ Removable Curing Grid for convenience 📦📏
✔️ Durable Lock & Key Set for added security 🔐🗝️
✔️ Labels for proper Organizing and a Personal Rating System for every Jar 🏷️📊
✔️ Hydrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels 🌡️💨
📏 Dimensions: 10″ x 8″ x 5″ 📦📐
🌿 "All products on this site are intended for tobacco or legal dry herb usage." ⚖️🍃
The Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor is designed to cater to the needs of cannabis enthusiasts 🌿💨 who take pleasure in organizing and collecting their favorite strains. This humidor can hold up to 12 different strains, with each glass jar capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower.
Here's what sets the Humboldt Humidor apart:
✔️ Mahogany Construction for durability and a classic look 🏗️🌳
✔️ Silver Hardware for a sleek and elegant finish 🏛️✨
✔️ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid hypertension 🔧🚪
✔️ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids for secure storage 🏺🎋
✔️ Removable Curing Grid for convenience 📦📏
✔️ Durable Lock & Key Set for added security 🔐🗝️
✔️ Labels for proper Organizing and a Personal Rating System for every Jar 🏷️📊
✔️ Hydrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels 🌡️💨
📏 Dimensions: 10″ x 8″ x 5″ 📦📐
🌿 "All products on this site are intended for tobacco or legal dry herb usage." ⚖️🍃
Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor
DiscreetsmokerFlower Storage
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
⚫ Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor 🖤🔒
The Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor is designed to cater to the needs of cannabis enthusiasts 🌿💨 who take pleasure in organizing and collecting their favorite strains. This humidor can hold up to 12 different strains, with each glass jar capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower.
Here's what sets the Humboldt Humidor apart:
✔️ Mahogany Construction for durability and a classic look 🏗️🌳
✔️ Silver Hardware for a sleek and elegant finish 🏛️✨
✔️ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid hypertension 🔧🚪
✔️ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids for secure storage 🏺🎋
✔️ Removable Curing Grid for convenience 📦📏
✔️ Durable Lock & Key Set for added security 🔐🗝️
✔️ Labels for proper Organizing and a Personal Rating System for every Jar 🏷️📊
✔️ Hydrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels 🌡️💨
📏 Dimensions: 10″ x 8″ x 5″ 📦📐
🌿 "All products on this site are intended for tobacco or legal dry herb usage." ⚖️🍃
The Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor is designed to cater to the needs of cannabis enthusiasts 🌿💨 who take pleasure in organizing and collecting their favorite strains. This humidor can hold up to 12 different strains, with each glass jar capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower.
Here's what sets the Humboldt Humidor apart:
✔️ Mahogany Construction for durability and a classic look 🏗️🌳
✔️ Silver Hardware for a sleek and elegant finish 🏛️✨
✔️ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid hypertension 🔧🚪
✔️ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids for secure storage 🏺🎋
✔️ Removable Curing Grid for convenience 📦📏
✔️ Durable Lock & Key Set for added security 🔐🗝️
✔️ Labels for proper Organizing and a Personal Rating System for every Jar 🏷️📊
✔️ Hydrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels 🌡️💨
📏 Dimensions: 10″ x 8″ x 5″ 📦📐
🌿 "All products on this site are intended for tobacco or legal dry herb usage." ⚖️🍃
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item