⚫ Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor πŸ–€πŸ”’

The Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor is designed to cater to the needs of cannabis enthusiasts πŸŒΏπŸ’¨ who take pleasure in organizing and collecting their favorite strains. This humidor can hold up to 12 different strains, with each glass jar capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower.



Here's what sets the Humboldt Humidor apart:

βœ”οΈ Mahogany Construction for durability and a classic look πŸ—οΈπŸŒ³

βœ”οΈ Silver Hardware for a sleek and elegant finish πŸ›οΈβœ¨

βœ”οΈ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid hypertension πŸ”§πŸšͺ

βœ”οΈ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids for secure storage πŸΊπŸŽ‹

βœ”οΈ Removable Curing Grid for convenience πŸ“¦πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Durable Lock & Key Set for added security πŸ”πŸ—οΈ

βœ”οΈ Labels for proper Organizing and a Personal Rating System for every Jar πŸ·οΈπŸ“Š

βœ”οΈ Hydrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels πŸŒ‘οΈπŸ’¨



πŸ“ Dimensions: 10β€³ x 8β€³ x 5β€³ πŸ“¦πŸ“



🌿 "All products on this site are intended for tobacco or legal dry herb usage." βš–οΈπŸƒ

