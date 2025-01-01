⚫ Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor 🖤🔒

The Original Black Matte Humboldt Humidor is designed to cater to the needs of cannabis enthusiasts 🌿💨 who take pleasure in organizing and collecting their favorite strains. This humidor can hold up to 12 different strains, with each glass jar capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower.



Here's what sets the Humboldt Humidor apart:

✔️ Mahogany Construction for durability and a classic look 🏗️🌳

✔️ Silver Hardware for a sleek and elegant finish 🏛️✨

✔️ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid hypertension 🔧🚪

✔️ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids for secure storage 🏺🎋

✔️ Removable Curing Grid for convenience 📦📏

✔️ Durable Lock & Key Set for added security 🔐🗝️

✔️ Labels for proper Organizing and a Personal Rating System for every Jar 🏷️📊

✔️ Hydrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels 🌡️💨



📏 Dimensions: 10″ x 8″ x 5″ 📦📐



🌿 "All products on this site are intended for tobacco or legal dry herb usage." ⚖️🍃

read more