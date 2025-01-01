About this product
PAX Plus Complete Kit | Dual-Use Portable Vaporizer 🚀
Maximize your sessions with the PAX Plus, the ultimate dual-use vaporizer for flower & concentrates. Designed for effortless, flavorful, and smooth sessions, this sleek and portable device delivers premium performance without the harsh smoke.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual-Use Functionality – Enjoy both flower & concentrates for a versatile vaping experience 🌿💨.
✔️ Long Battery Life – Get up to 2.5 hours of use (8-10 sessions) on a single charge 🔋⚡.
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up – Heats in just 22 seconds for on-the-go convenience ⏳🔥.
✔️ Optimized Heating Technology – Delivers consistent, smooth, and flavorful draws every time 🍃💨.
✔️ Customizable Experience – Includes standard & half-pack oven lids to tailor your sessions.
✔️ Easy to Maintain – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush make cleaning a breeze ✨.
✔️ Sleek, Pocket-Friendly Design – A discreet and stylish device for on-the-go use 🎒💨.
📦 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ (1) PAX Plus Device 🌿🔥
✅ (1) Flat Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Raised Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Concentrate Insert 💎
✅ (1) Multi-Tool 🛠️
✅ (1) USB Charger 🔌
✅ (1) Standard Oven Lid
✅ (1) Half-Pack Oven Lid
✅ (1) Wire Brush for easy maintenance ✨
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Battery Life: Up to 2.5 Hours (8-10 Sessions) 🔋
🔹 Charging: USB 🔌
🔹 Use: Flower + Concentrates 🌿💨
🔹 Capacity: 0.5g
🔹 Heat Time: 22 seconds ⚡
🔹 PAX App Compatibility: ❌ Not Supported
🔹 Cleaning: Easy with included multi-tool & brush
💡 Why You’ll Love It
💨 Powerful & Portable – Long battery life & quick heat-up for sessions anytime, anywhere.
🔥 Enhanced Efficiency – Optimized heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your material.
🌿 Dual-Use Convenience – Seamlessly switch between dry herb & concentrates.
🔧 Easy Maintenance – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush keep your device clean.
🎒 Discreet & Stylish – A sleek, modern design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.
Maximize your sessions with the PAX Plus, the ultimate dual-use vaporizer for flower & concentrates. Designed for effortless, flavorful, and smooth sessions, this sleek and portable device delivers premium performance without the harsh smoke.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual-Use Functionality – Enjoy both flower & concentrates for a versatile vaping experience 🌿💨.
✔️ Long Battery Life – Get up to 2.5 hours of use (8-10 sessions) on a single charge 🔋⚡.
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up – Heats in just 22 seconds for on-the-go convenience ⏳🔥.
✔️ Optimized Heating Technology – Delivers consistent, smooth, and flavorful draws every time 🍃💨.
✔️ Customizable Experience – Includes standard & half-pack oven lids to tailor your sessions.
✔️ Easy to Maintain – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush make cleaning a breeze ✨.
✔️ Sleek, Pocket-Friendly Design – A discreet and stylish device for on-the-go use 🎒💨.
📦 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ (1) PAX Plus Device 🌿🔥
✅ (1) Flat Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Raised Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Concentrate Insert 💎
✅ (1) Multi-Tool 🛠️
✅ (1) USB Charger 🔌
✅ (1) Standard Oven Lid
✅ (1) Half-Pack Oven Lid
✅ (1) Wire Brush for easy maintenance ✨
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Battery Life: Up to 2.5 Hours (8-10 Sessions) 🔋
🔹 Charging: USB 🔌
🔹 Use: Flower + Concentrates 🌿💨
🔹 Capacity: 0.5g
🔹 Heat Time: 22 seconds ⚡
🔹 PAX App Compatibility: ❌ Not Supported
🔹 Cleaning: Easy with included multi-tool & brush
💡 Why You’ll Love It
💨 Powerful & Portable – Long battery life & quick heat-up for sessions anytime, anywhere.
🔥 Enhanced Efficiency – Optimized heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your material.
🌿 Dual-Use Convenience – Seamlessly switch between dry herb & concentrates.
🔧 Easy Maintenance – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush keep your device clean.
🎒 Discreet & Stylish – A sleek, modern design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.
PAX Plus Dual Use Vaporizer Complete Kit - Expand (Limited Edition)
DiscreetsmokerPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
PAX Plus Complete Kit | Dual-Use Portable Vaporizer 🚀
Maximize your sessions with the PAX Plus, the ultimate dual-use vaporizer for flower & concentrates. Designed for effortless, flavorful, and smooth sessions, this sleek and portable device delivers premium performance without the harsh smoke.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual-Use Functionality – Enjoy both flower & concentrates for a versatile vaping experience 🌿💨.
✔️ Long Battery Life – Get up to 2.5 hours of use (8-10 sessions) on a single charge 🔋⚡.
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up – Heats in just 22 seconds for on-the-go convenience ⏳🔥.
✔️ Optimized Heating Technology – Delivers consistent, smooth, and flavorful draws every time 🍃💨.
✔️ Customizable Experience – Includes standard & half-pack oven lids to tailor your sessions.
✔️ Easy to Maintain – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush make cleaning a breeze ✨.
✔️ Sleek, Pocket-Friendly Design – A discreet and stylish device for on-the-go use 🎒💨.
📦 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ (1) PAX Plus Device 🌿🔥
✅ (1) Flat Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Raised Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Concentrate Insert 💎
✅ (1) Multi-Tool 🛠️
✅ (1) USB Charger 🔌
✅ (1) Standard Oven Lid
✅ (1) Half-Pack Oven Lid
✅ (1) Wire Brush for easy maintenance ✨
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Battery Life: Up to 2.5 Hours (8-10 Sessions) 🔋
🔹 Charging: USB 🔌
🔹 Use: Flower + Concentrates 🌿💨
🔹 Capacity: 0.5g
🔹 Heat Time: 22 seconds ⚡
🔹 PAX App Compatibility: ❌ Not Supported
🔹 Cleaning: Easy with included multi-tool & brush
💡 Why You’ll Love It
💨 Powerful & Portable – Long battery life & quick heat-up for sessions anytime, anywhere.
🔥 Enhanced Efficiency – Optimized heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your material.
🌿 Dual-Use Convenience – Seamlessly switch between dry herb & concentrates.
🔧 Easy Maintenance – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush keep your device clean.
🎒 Discreet & Stylish – A sleek, modern design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.
Maximize your sessions with the PAX Plus, the ultimate dual-use vaporizer for flower & concentrates. Designed for effortless, flavorful, and smooth sessions, this sleek and portable device delivers premium performance without the harsh smoke.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual-Use Functionality – Enjoy both flower & concentrates for a versatile vaping experience 🌿💨.
✔️ Long Battery Life – Get up to 2.5 hours of use (8-10 sessions) on a single charge 🔋⚡.
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up – Heats in just 22 seconds for on-the-go convenience ⏳🔥.
✔️ Optimized Heating Technology – Delivers consistent, smooth, and flavorful draws every time 🍃💨.
✔️ Customizable Experience – Includes standard & half-pack oven lids to tailor your sessions.
✔️ Easy to Maintain – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush make cleaning a breeze ✨.
✔️ Sleek, Pocket-Friendly Design – A discreet and stylish device for on-the-go use 🎒💨.
📦 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ (1) PAX Plus Device 🌿🔥
✅ (1) Flat Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Raised Mouthpiece
✅ (1) Concentrate Insert 💎
✅ (1) Multi-Tool 🛠️
✅ (1) USB Charger 🔌
✅ (1) Standard Oven Lid
✅ (1) Half-Pack Oven Lid
✅ (1) Wire Brush for easy maintenance ✨
📏 Product Specs:
🔹 Battery Life: Up to 2.5 Hours (8-10 Sessions) 🔋
🔹 Charging: USB 🔌
🔹 Use: Flower + Concentrates 🌿💨
🔹 Capacity: 0.5g
🔹 Heat Time: 22 seconds ⚡
🔹 PAX App Compatibility: ❌ Not Supported
🔹 Cleaning: Easy with included multi-tool & brush
💡 Why You’ll Love It
💨 Powerful & Portable – Long battery life & quick heat-up for sessions anytime, anywhere.
🔥 Enhanced Efficiency – Optimized heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your material.
🌿 Dual-Use Convenience – Seamlessly switch between dry herb & concentrates.
🔧 Easy Maintenance – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush keep your device clean.
🎒 Discreet & Stylish – A sleek, modern design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item