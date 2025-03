PAX Plus Complete Kit | Dual-Use Portable Vaporizer πŸš€

Maximize your sessions with the PAX Plus, the ultimate dual-use vaporizer for flower & concentrates. Designed for effortless, flavorful, and smooth sessions, this sleek and portable device delivers premium performance without the harsh smoke.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ Dual-Use Functionality – Enjoy both flower & concentrates for a versatile vaping experience πŸŒΏπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Long Battery Life – Get up to 2.5 hours of use (8-10 sessions) on a single charge πŸ”‹βš‘.

βœ”οΈ Rapid Heat-Up – Heats in just 22 seconds for on-the-go convenience ⏳πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ Optimized Heating Technology – Delivers consistent, smooth, and flavorful draws every time πŸƒπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Customizable Experience – Includes standard & half-pack oven lids to tailor your sessions.

βœ”οΈ Easy to Maintain – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush make cleaning a breeze ✨.

βœ”οΈ Sleek, Pocket-Friendly Design – A discreet and stylish device for on-the-go use πŸŽ’πŸ’¨.



πŸ“¦ What’s Included in the Kit?

✠(1) PAX Plus Device 🌿πŸ”₯

✠(1) Flat Mouthpiece

✠(1) Raised Mouthpiece

✠(1) Concentrate Insert πŸ’Ž

✠(1) Multi-Tool πŸ› οΈ

✠(1) USB Charger πŸ”Œ

✠(1) Standard Oven Lid

✠(1) Half-Pack Oven Lid

✠(1) Wire Brush for easy maintenance ✨



πŸ“ Product Specs:

πŸ”Ή Battery Life: Up to 2.5 Hours (8-10 Sessions) πŸ”‹

πŸ”Ή Charging: USB πŸ”Œ

πŸ”Ή Use: Flower + Concentrates πŸŒΏπŸ’¨

πŸ”Ή Capacity: 0.5g

πŸ”Ή Heat Time: 22 seconds ⚑

πŸ”Ή PAX App Compatibility: ❌ Not Supported

πŸ”Ή Cleaning: Easy with included multi-tool & brush



πŸ’‘ Why You’ll Love It

πŸ’¨ Powerful & Portable – Long battery life & quick heat-up for sessions anytime, anywhere.

πŸ”₯ Enhanced Efficiency – Optimized heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your material.

🌿 Dual-Use Convenience – Seamlessly switch between dry herb & concentrates.

πŸ”§ Easy Maintenance – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush keep your device clean.

πŸŽ’ Discreet & Stylish – A sleek, modern design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

read more