PAX Plus Complete Kit | Dual-Use Portable Vaporizer 🚀

Maximize your sessions with the PAX Plus, the ultimate dual-use vaporizer for flower & concentrates. Designed for effortless, flavorful, and smooth sessions, this sleek and portable device delivers premium performance without the harsh smoke.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Dual-Use Functionality – Enjoy both flower & concentrates for a versatile vaping experience 🌿💨.

✔️ Long Battery Life – Get up to 2.5 hours of use (8-10 sessions) on a single charge 🔋⚡.

✔️ Rapid Heat-Up – Heats in just 22 seconds for on-the-go convenience ⏳🔥.

✔️ Optimized Heating Technology – Delivers consistent, smooth, and flavorful draws every time 🍃💨.

✔️ Customizable Experience – Includes standard & half-pack oven lids to tailor your sessions.

✔️ Easy to Maintain – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush make cleaning a breeze ✨.

✔️ Sleek, Pocket-Friendly Design – A discreet and stylish device for on-the-go use 🎒💨.



📦 What’s Included in the Kit?

✅ (1) PAX Plus Device 🌿🔥

✅ (1) Flat Mouthpiece

✅ (1) Raised Mouthpiece

✅ (1) Concentrate Insert 💎

✅ (1) Multi-Tool 🛠️

✅ (1) USB Charger 🔌

✅ (1) Standard Oven Lid

✅ (1) Half-Pack Oven Lid

✅ (1) Wire Brush for easy maintenance ✨



📏 Product Specs:

🔹 Battery Life: Up to 2.5 Hours (8-10 Sessions) 🔋

🔹 Charging: USB 🔌

🔹 Use: Flower + Concentrates 🌿💨

🔹 Capacity: 0.5g

🔹 Heat Time: 22 seconds ⚡

🔹 PAX App Compatibility: ❌ Not Supported

🔹 Cleaning: Easy with included multi-tool & brush



💡 Why You’ll Love It

💨 Powerful & Portable – Long battery life & quick heat-up for sessions anytime, anywhere.

🔥 Enhanced Efficiency – Optimized heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your material.

🌿 Dual-Use Convenience – Seamlessly switch between dry herb & concentrates.

🔧 Easy Maintenance – 3D oven screens and included multi-tool & brush keep your device clean.

🎒 Discreet & Stylish – A sleek, modern design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

