🔥 PAX Plus – The Ultimate Dual-Use Vaporizer 🔥
💨 Smooth, Flavorful Sessions Without Harsh Smoke!
Take your vaping experience to the next level with the PAX Plus, the ultimate portable vaporizer designed for both flower and concentrates. With a sleek design, powerful battery, and rapid heat-up time, this vaporizer is built for convenience and high performance.
🔑 Key Features:
✔️ Dual-Use Functionality: Works with dry herbs and concentrates for versatile sessions.
✔️ Long-Lasting Battery: Up to 2.5 hours of use per charge (8-10 sessions).
✔️ Fast Heat-Up Time: Ready in just 22 seconds so you can enjoy your material quickly.
✔️ No Harsh Smoke: Delivers smooth, flavorful vapor every time.
✔️ Easy-to-Use Design: Simple operation without the need for an app.
✔️ Multiple Oven Options: Standard & half-pack oven lids let you customize your session.
✔️ New 3D Oven Screens: Enhanced design for better performance and easier maintenance.
📦 What’s Included:
✅ 1 x PAX Plus Device
✅ 1 x Flat Mouthpiece
✅ 1 x Raised Mouthpiece
✅ 1 x Concentrate Insert
✅ 1 x Multi-Tool
✅ 1 x USB Charger
✅ 1 x Standard Oven Lid
✅ 1 x Half-Pack Oven Lid
✅ 1 x Maintenance Kit
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
