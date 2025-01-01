The Penjamin™ Cart Pen

Experience the perfect fusion of subtle style, premium functionality, and aromatherapy convenience—all in one sleek device. The Penjamin™ Cart Pen serves as both a fully functional writing instrument and a high-performance 510 discreet battery, giving you the freedom to enjoy your aromatherapy sessions anytime, anywhere.

Product Highlights



Dual Functionality

Seamlessly transitions from a sleek writing pen to an aromatherapy device.



High-Performance 510 Cartridge Battery

Engineered to power both 1g and 0.5g cartridges (not included) for a smooth experience.



Adjustable Voltage & Preheat

Tailor your session with adjustable voltage settings, and use the preheat function for optimal performance.



Premium Materials

Crafted with quality components that look and feel luxurious.



Rechargeable Convenience

Includes a Micro-USB charger for quick and easy recharging.



Why Choose The Penjamin™ Cart Pen?



Low-Key Design

Its discreet pen appearance keeps your aromatherapy sessions under the radar.

On-the-Go Ready

Compact and travel-friendly, perfect for busy lifestyles.

User-Friendly

Straightforward controls make it easy to switch between writing and vaping.



How to Use



Write with Ease

Twist the bottom portion of the pen counterclockwise to reveal the ink tip.



Aromatherapy Mode

Remove the rubber cover from the top of the pen.

Insert any 510 threaded cartridge and screw it in place.

Replace the rubber cover so the cartridge tip is concealed until the mouthpiece pops out.



Power & Adjust

Press the button under the pen clip 5 times to power on/off.

Press 2 times to activate the preheat function.

Press 3 times to cycle through temperature/voltage settings.



What’s Included



1 × Cart Pen

1 × Micro-USB Charger

1 × 0.5g Cartridge Adapter



(Empty aromatherapy cartridge is not included.)



Note: The Penjamin™ Cart Pen is intended solely for aromatherapy use. It is not a tobacco product. Enjoy the discreet, convenient, and high-performance experience of The Penjamin™—the 510 discreet battery that doubles as your everyday pen.



