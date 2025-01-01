About this product
The Penjamin™ Cart Pen
Experience the perfect fusion of subtle style, premium functionality, and aromatherapy convenience—all in one sleek device. The Penjamin™ Cart Pen serves as both a fully functional writing instrument and a high-performance 510 discreet battery, giving you the freedom to enjoy your aromatherapy sessions anytime, anywhere.
Product Highlights
Dual Functionality
Seamlessly transitions from a sleek writing pen to an aromatherapy device.
High-Performance 510 Cartridge Battery
Engineered to power both 1g and 0.5g cartridges (not included) for a smooth experience.
Adjustable Voltage & Preheat
Tailor your session with adjustable voltage settings, and use the preheat function for optimal performance.
Premium Materials
Crafted with quality components that look and feel luxurious.
Rechargeable Convenience
Includes a Micro-USB charger for quick and easy recharging.
Why Choose The Penjamin™ Cart Pen?
Low-Key Design
Its discreet pen appearance keeps your aromatherapy sessions under the radar.
On-the-Go Ready
Compact and travel-friendly, perfect for busy lifestyles.
User-Friendly
Straightforward controls make it easy to switch between writing and vaping.
How to Use
Write with Ease
Twist the bottom portion of the pen counterclockwise to reveal the ink tip.
Aromatherapy Mode
Remove the rubber cover from the top of the pen.
Insert any 510 threaded cartridge and screw it in place.
Replace the rubber cover so the cartridge tip is concealed until the mouthpiece pops out.
Power & Adjust
Press the button under the pen clip 5 times to power on/off.
Press 2 times to activate the preheat function.
Press 3 times to cycle through temperature/voltage settings.
What’s Included
1 × Cart Pen
1 × Micro-USB Charger
1 × 0.5g Cartridge Adapter
(Empty aromatherapy cartridge is not included.)
Note: The Penjamin™ Cart Pen is intended solely for aromatherapy use. It is not a tobacco product. Enjoy the discreet, convenient, and high-performance experience of The Penjamin™—the 510 discreet battery that doubles as your everyday pen.
About this product
The Penjamin™ Cart Pen
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
