🚰 PILOTDIARY POTO Water Bottle Bong – Discreet & Functional

Experience the ultimate discreet smoking accessory with the PILOTDIARY POTO Water Bottle Bong 🎯. Designed to blend seamlessly into your daily life, this innovative water bottle bong offers a perfect combination of stealth and functionality 🌿💨.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Mimics the Look of a Standard Nalgene Water Bottle 🥤 – Features a water level sign on the side for added authenticity.

✔️ Optimal Performance 🔄 – Fill with 400ml of water for a smooth & enjoyable hit.

✔️ Hidden Bowl Storage 🎭 – Twist off the cap to uncover a small ceramic bowl inside the lid for storing dry herbs 🌿.

✔️ Advanced Filtration System 🌊 – Showerhead percolator with numerous holes for superior water filtration, delivering clean & flavorful inhales.

✔️ Easy to Clean & Maintain 🧼 – Detachable components allow for effortless breakdown & reassembly, ensuring a fresh & hygienic experience.

✔️ High-Quality Materials 🏆 – Built for durability & long-term use.



📏 Specifications:

✔️ Height: 9" 📏

✔️ Length: 3.5" 📐

✔️ Showerhead Perc 🚿

✔️ Easy to Clean 🧼

✔️ Silicone Mouthpiece & Stem 🌿

✔️ Hidden Bowl Storage 🎭



🔄 Turn Any Bottle Into a Bong!

✔️ Bong Adapter Fits All Water Bottles with a 2.5-inch Cap Diameter 🏆.

✔️ Transform your own water bottle into a fully functional bong! 🚰💨

read more