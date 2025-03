🚰 PILOTDIARY POTO Water Bottle Bong – Discreet & Functional

Experience the ultimate discreet smoking accessory with the PILOTDIARY POTO Water Bottle Bong 🎯. Designed to blend seamlessly into your daily life, this innovative water bottle bong offers a perfect combination of stealth and functionality πŸŒΏπŸ’¨.



🌟 Key Features:

βœ”οΈ Mimics the Look of a Standard Nalgene Water Bottle πŸ₯€ – Features a water level sign on the side for added authenticity.

βœ”οΈ Optimal Performance πŸ”„ – Fill with 400ml of water for a smooth & enjoyable hit.

βœ”οΈ Hidden Bowl Storage 🎭 – Twist off the cap to uncover a small ceramic bowl inside the lid for storing dry herbs 🌿.

βœ”οΈ Advanced Filtration System 🌊 – Showerhead percolator with numerous holes for superior water filtration, delivering clean & flavorful inhales.

βœ”οΈ Easy to Clean & Maintain 🧼 – Detachable components allow for effortless breakdown & reassembly, ensuring a fresh & hygienic experience.

βœ”οΈ High-Quality Materials πŸ† – Built for durability & long-term use.



πŸ“ Specifications:

βœ”οΈ Height: 9" πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Length: 3.5" πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Showerhead Perc 🚿

βœ”οΈ Easy to Clean 🧼

βœ”οΈ Silicone Mouthpiece & Stem 🌿

βœ”οΈ Hidden Bowl Storage 🎭



πŸ”„ Turn Any Bottle Into a Bong!

βœ”οΈ Bong Adapter Fits All Water Bottles with a 2.5-inch Cap Diameter πŸ†.

βœ”οΈ Transform your own water bottle into a fully functional bong! πŸš°πŸ’¨

