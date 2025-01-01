About this product
🚰 PILOTDIARY POTO Water Bottle Bong – Discreet & Functional
Experience the ultimate discreet smoking accessory with the PILOTDIARY POTO Water Bottle Bong 🎯. Designed to blend seamlessly into your daily life, this innovative water bottle bong offers a perfect combination of stealth and functionality 🌿💨.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Mimics the Look of a Standard Nalgene Water Bottle 🥤 – Features a water level sign on the side for added authenticity.
✔️ Optimal Performance 🔄 – Fill with 400ml of water for a smooth & enjoyable hit.
✔️ Hidden Bowl Storage 🎭 – Twist off the cap to uncover a small ceramic bowl inside the lid for storing dry herbs 🌿.
✔️ Advanced Filtration System 🌊 – Showerhead percolator with numerous holes for superior water filtration, delivering clean & flavorful inhales.
✔️ Easy to Clean & Maintain 🧼 – Detachable components allow for effortless breakdown & reassembly, ensuring a fresh & hygienic experience.
✔️ High-Quality Materials 🏆 – Built for durability & long-term use.
📏 Specifications:
✔️ Height: 9" 📏
✔️ Length: 3.5" 📐
✔️ Showerhead Perc 🚿
✔️ Easy to Clean 🧼
✔️ Silicone Mouthpiece & Stem 🌿
✔️ Hidden Bowl Storage 🎭
🔄 Turn Any Bottle Into a Bong!
✔️ Bong Adapter Fits All Water Bottles with a 2.5-inch Cap Diameter 🏆.
✔️ Transform your own water bottle into a fully functional bong! 🚰💨
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
